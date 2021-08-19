Trey Lance Needs to run With the Starters in 49ers-Chargers Joint Practices

High-level reps for Trey Lance are starting to run out.

Since Kyle Shanahan still refuses to incorporate Lance with both the starting offense and defense in training camp, the best look he’ll get is during preseason games. You might as well take the game with the Chargers off the list because they are withholding all of their star key players.

Even if Shanahan suddenly has a change of heart, Lance will be back to running with second- and third-stringers again. You could look toward the final game with Raiders as an opportunity, but that is typically a dress rehearsal game, so Jimmy Garoppolo likely will take all of the reps with the starters.

This is why Lance NEEDS to run with the starters in the 49ers-Chargers joint practices.

There is no better opportunity to get a measurement of where he is at than now. Playing against an opponent in practice who has no idea what you’re fully capable of is exactly the type of practice that a developing rookie needs. Plus, seeing new faces in camps will certainly bring the best out of both sides as I mentioned in my “benefits of joint practices” article on Tuesday. You can’t fully guarantee that like a joint practice would as players grow tired of facing the same guys. It becomes predictable.

“I think the Chargers practice is coming at the perfect time,” said DeMeco Ryans. “We’re at a point in camp where you are just tired of going against each other, tired of going against the same schemes. You know how everybody plays. You know what plays are coming.”

Best part of all is that it is mostly a controlled environment, so Shanahan and Chargers coach Brandon Staley can come together and structure portions of the practice to what they want to see.

This is the time to unleash Lance.

Shanahan needs to stop creating so many hurdles and speed bumps for his franchise quarterback. The high-level reps are running out, especially since he didn't get any on Thursday. Lance is not going to make any major strides during practice in the regular season since he’ll be stuck doing scout team. How on earth is that conducive to his development? If anything, it keeps his progression, at BEST, at a snail’s pace. At least use this time in joint practices to see where he’s at.

And if he ends up surprising, then that could warrant earning actual starting reps at 49ers practice and potentially force Shanahan to make a tough decision for Week 1. Shanahan potentially hinted at Lance getting a crack with the starters for the second part of 49ers-Chargers joint practice.

“No, I'd like him to get some reps with the ones eventually. I kind of reevaluate that after each practice. Not just so he can get with our ones, but also, so he can go against the one defense and stuff. So, we'll see if we do some of that tomorrow. If I do, it'd be more trying to get him some reps, versus [Chargers DE Joey] Bosa and [Chargers S] Derwin [James] and some other guys too because there’s definitely a difference.”

There's definitely a difference with Joey Bosa and Derwin James? You don't say Kyle.....

Put your rookie franchise quarterback in the best possible position to develop. There will not be another chance like this to better prepare him than now.