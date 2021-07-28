Trey Lance Signs his Contract with the 49ers

The suspense is over.

San Francisco 49ers rookie Trey Lance signed his contract Wednesday morning, according to Adam Schefter. This was last day Lance could sign his contract without missing practices, because today is the first day of training camp.

The contract is worth $34.1 million guaranteed -- that was known when the 49ers drafted Lance. His agent and the 49ers probably negotiated over the wording of the guarantees. But all of that is history now.

On Tuesday when the 49ers reported to training camp, I asked John Lynch why Lance hadn't signed his contract yet, and Lynch created some suspense.

"We're sure hopeful that he does (sign)," Lynch said. "Sometimes these things, I just look at our history since we've been here, we've never had a holdout. It always seems to go down to the wire and I'm confident. It's important that he is here. I think for any rookie, for every player, every rep counts, every meeting counts. But in particular at that position. So, we're hopeful and expecting that Trey will be here and certainly know the importance of him being here.”

Funny Lynch would bring up a holdout. Joey Bosa once held out when the Chargers drafted him, so Lance could have done the same. But the Chargers are cheap with players, and the 49ers generally aren't. They drafted Joey's little brother, Nick Bosa, and signed him the day he reported for training camp. So, of course they signed Lance at the 11th hour as well. That's how the 49ers do business.

Now let's see if the 49ers let Lance compete for the starting job.