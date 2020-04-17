All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Tua Tagovailoa is the Most Overrated Player in the 2020 NFL Draft

Grant Cohn

Do not draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a top 10 pick. Just don’t. He’s overrated. This is free advice for the 49ers and for every other NFL team.

He isn’t bad -- he was a phenom in college, and might be good in the NFL. But he comes with far too many questions and issues to merit a top-10 selection in the upcoming draft.

Here are his issues:

1. Tagovailoa played on a college All Star team. No exaggeration. He played at Alabama with two players who were first-round draft picks in 2019: Jonah Williams and Josh Jacobs. And he played with seven players who probably will be first-rounders in 2020 or 2021: Jedrick Wills Jr., Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith, Najee Harris and Alex Leatherwood. Plus, Tagovailoa played with tight end Irv Smith Jr., who was a second-round pick in 2019. He plays for the Vikings now.

Any decent quarterback would have played well at Alabama. Imagine if quarterback Jordan Love had played at Alabama behind that amazing offensive line. Love might have won the Heisman Trophy. Instead, he played at a small school, Utah State. He’s a better prospect than Tagovailoa.

2. Tagovailoa is an improviser. He’s also a skilled passer, but he’s small -- only 6’0”. And he’s not nearly as skilled as another short quarterback, Drew Brees -- you’ve heard of him. Tagovailoa intrigues teams because he improvises and scrambles like Steve Young, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. But Tagovailoa isn’t as athletic or elusive as them. Not even close. He’s even less athletic than Love.

3. Tagovailoa exposes himself to big hits. He doesn’t protect himself. Wilson and Murray are former baseball players who know how to slide and gracefully avoid career-threatening hits. Tagovailoa can’t seem to avoid them. He attracts them.

4. Tagovailoa had three surgeries in just one-and-a-half seasons as a college starter. His body couldn’t support his playing style in the SEC -- defenders ran him down and hit him hard and injured him. How will Tagovailoa’s body hold up in the NFL where the players are bigger, stronger and faster, and the collisions are much more violent?

5. Teams can’t keep close checks on Tagovailoa’s injuries and recovery with their own doctors during this pandemic. He hasn’t played a real football game since he dislocated his hip last season. Normally, teams would send their trainers and doctors to examine Tagovailoa, but they can’t this year because Covid-19 has prevented face-to-face contact between teams and draft prospects. Meaning teams will have to trust the medical report of a third-party doctor they don’t know. How can any team confidently use a top pick on an injured player it hasn’t checked personally?

If Tagovailoa were to drop all the way to the 49ers at pick 13, they should pass on him and not think twice.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could the 49ers draft a running back?

Running back is not the San Francisco 49ers' most pressing need, but it's still a need.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TommyKnockers

5 Reasons the 49ers Should Draft C.J. Henderson

The San Francisco 49ers haven't drafted a cornerback before Round 3 since 2002. That needs to change. Here's why they should draft Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson with the 13th pick.

Grant Cohn

by

Hackphx

Why the San Francisco 49ers should NOT draft South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

Grant Cohn argues why the San Francisco 49ers should not spend a first-round pick on a defensive lineman for the fifth time in six years.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

5 Reasons the 49ers Should Draft Denzel Mims

Instead of taking a wide receiver with the 13th pick, here's why the 49ers should wait patiently and take Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the 31st pick.

Grant Cohn

by

Skip BA

Why the 49ers could wait until Round 5 to draft a wide receiver

Most NFL pundits expect the San Francisco 49ers to draft a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks, but the 49ers might surprise people and wait until Round 5.

Grant Cohn

by

Coffee's for Closers

What is Kyle Shanahan really like?

Here's a close look at San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's personality

Grant Cohn

by

Hackphx

5 Reasons the 49ers should NOT draft Henry Ruggs III

Most draft experts say the San Francisco 49ers should draft Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 13th pick. Those experts are wrong. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

by

Palo Alto Mike

What is John Lynch really like?

Here's a close look at San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch's personality.

Grant Cohn

by

Hackphx

Auburn's Igbinoghene needs time, but could be a steal in the draft

Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene would be a terrific fit and value for the San Francisco 49ers in Round 2.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Need to Address Wide Receiver With the 13th Pick

The San Francisco 49ers have taken five wide receivers in the draft since 2017. Will they make it six at pick No. 13?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

49er4life1313