This under-the-radar matchup could swing 49ers-Saints game
Two long-time veterans and former All-Pro players squaring off is the biggest matchup to watch when the San Francisco 49ers take on the New Orleans Saints, according to Pro Football Focus. In their weekly game previews, they highlight Demario Davis against Christian McCaffrey as the main matchup to watch.
Coming off the calf injury that held him out for most of last season, Christian McCaffrey was given significant volume in Week 1. He led the NFL with 32 touches, seven more than any other player. He also generated 142 all-purpose yards. With even fewer weapons for San Francisco to utilize in Week 2, expect another high-usage day for McCaffrey.- Mason Cameron
Even at 36 years old, Demario Davis is performing at a high level. He closed out last week with a 90.7 PFF overall grade, the third-highest mark among linebackers, highlighted by top-10 marks in both run defense (91.0, first) and coverage (75.1, ninth). Davis will have to replicate that this week if the Saints hope to hold down a running back of McCaffrey’s caliber.
Will the New Orleans Saints shut down Christian McCaffrey?
Davis is still playing like one of the best linebackers in the NFL at his age, which is impressive, and it shows his understanding of how to win at this level. Still, beyond his understanding, he remains one of the most physically dominant players as well. Sunday was a peak Davis performance as he led the defense that shut down Kyler Murray and kept his team in the game.
McCaffrey knows Davis well as a former NFC South player, but this week, it may end up being the matchup beyond these two. McCaffrey looked good as well. With Mac Jones starting this week, the Saints are going to load up the box to stop him.
Davis may end up winning this matchup because he will have a bit more help on his side. However, that may be what sparks the most important matchup for San Francisco. They need Ricky Pearsall to dominate the Saints' cornerbacks.
Davis and the safeties will all load up to help McCaffrey. They are going to have their cornerbacks vulnerable if the right player can beat them. Daring Mac Jones to do this may work in their favor, but if Persall can get open consistently, it may not matter.
Kool-Aid McKinstry is turning into a solid player, but he is still up and down through two years. Isaac Yiadom is a journeyman, and he was with the 49ers just last season. San Francisco did not want to start him last year, and when they did, they were so disappointed that they did not want him back. This is the player they need to target.
Pearsall had four catches, and two of them were on the first touchdown drive, one on the field goal drive, and the other on the final field goal drive. He helped them get into scoring position on every catch.
The 49ers will obviously lean on the run, and McCaffrey dominates Davis; the game will be a blowout. However, this game could easily come down to how often Pearsall can beat Yiadom and how often Jones can get him the ball when that occurs.