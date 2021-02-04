Was Jimmy Garoppolo's Ankle Injury Worse than the 49ers Let On?

Garoppolo's injury might have been worse than a high-ankle sprain, and could still require surgery.

Cryptic news from an unlikely source about Jimmy Garoppolo.

NBA Insider and former Bay Area sports writer Ric Bucher recently tweeted that the high-ankle sprain Jimmy Garoppolo suffered Week 2 against the New York Jets last season might be worse than the 49ers originally let on.

"Whatever it’s worth for my NFL peeps," Bucher tweeted, "severity of Jimmy Garoppolo injury is why 49ers are in market for QB, not just dissatisfaction."

This would suggest that Garoppolo's injury might have been worse than a high-ankle sprain, and could still require surgery.

In December, head coach Kyle Shanahan characterized the injury as a severe high-ankle sprain.

"We've had a number of high ankle sprains on our team this year, but Jimmy's was definitely the worst," Shanahan said. "That's why we thought he was going to need surgery for a little bit, but he didn't. That's why he needs longer rest than most of the people."

Around the same time, running back Raheem Mostert characterized Garoppolo's injury as more than just a high-ankle sprain.

"Some are more severe than others," Mostert said. "like Jimmy's for example. He was dealing with a high-ankle sprain, but I believe that it was a little bit more than that, and that's why he hasn't been able to play."

Interesting.

Here's what Garoppolo said about the injury in January:

"It's not at a hundred percent, but it's really just about getting reps at this point. Getting endurance back to it, the durability and everything. I think once we do that, it'll be in a good spot. So, I'm pretty happy where I'm at."

So the injury wasn't 100-percent healed in January, and it may not be healed now. Which means Garoppolo has had a high ankle sprain since September. Quite unusual.

Maybe he has something worse than a high-ankle sprain, and the rest of the league knows it, and that's why the 49ers haven't traded him yet.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.