All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

What Cam Newton Signing with the Patriots means for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers

Grant Cohn

The Patriots recently signed quarterback Cam Newton to a cheap one-year contract. What could this move possibly mean for the 49ers?

At first, it seems like nothing. But it could mean the Patriots have kept the door open to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021.

It’s hard to ever know what really goes on with the Patriots, but ESPN’s Seth Wickersham reported that Bill Belichick never wanted to trade Garoppolo to the 49ers in the first place, and was “furious” and “demoralized” when ownership traded him anyway.

And the rumor I heard this offseason is the Patriots offered the 49ers a first-round pick for Garoppolo, and the 49ers turned them down. Which seems plausible, when you consider how long the Patriots took to sign Newton. They certainly were in no rush to get him. He seems like an insurance policy.

Here’s how I read the Patriots:

Belichick probably wants to prove he can develop another Super-Bowl-winning quarterback, probably wants to prove his legacy isn’t just a product of Tom Brady.

And Belichick did not develop Newton -- he developed Jarrett Stidham, the Patriots current starter who has thrown just four career passes, and Garoppolo.

The Patriots probably will give Stidham the first crack at the starting quarterback job next season. If he fails, they probably will bench him and play Newton, then make another attempt to trade for Garoppolo in 2021, when they’ll have roughly $90 million in cap space.

Garoppolo is on an expensive year-to-year deal with the 49ers. Next year, the 49ers probably either will extend his deal or trade him -- one or the other. The current deal is too expensive. And if they trade him, the Patriots probably will be the trade partner.

And the 49ers could replace him with Aaron Rodgers, who no longer seems particularly welcome in Green Bay, and will have zero guaranteed money in his contract after 2020. Or the 49ers could use the pick they receive from New England, and trade up for one of the top rookie quarterbacks in the draft next year.

Whatever the 49ers decide to do about Garoppolo, it seems the Patriots will patiently wait for them to make up their minds.

Newton changes nothing.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Real Reason the 49ers Re-Signed Arik Armstead and not DeForest Buckner

Here's why the 49ers signed Arik Armstead instead of DeForest Buckner.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Why the 49ers should Trade for David Njoku

Browns tight end David Njoku has requested a trade, and the 49ers should trade for him.

Grant Cohn

by

TommyKnockers

2020 Could be Last Time 49ers Defense is Elite

The 49ers defense could regress in 2020 if defensive coordinator Robert Saleh leaves to become a head coach.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

adam7456

Three reasons why the 49ers won’t trade for Tight End David Njoku

49ers are better off keeping any draft pick they'd have to give up and not spending additional salary on backup tight end David Njoku.

Leo Luna

REPORT: D.J. Reed Tears Pectoral Muscle

49ers cornerback D.J. Reed suffered a torn pectoral muscle, and most likely will start the 2020 season on the NFI list.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff

Raheem Mostert’s Pay Raise Request is Justifiable

49ers history suggests they eventually will give running back Raheem Mostert the raise he requested.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

bbruneauca

Why the 49ers Need to Extend Raheem Mostert 'Sooner Rather than Later'

The 49ers should give running back Raheem Mostert an extension before he becomes even more expensive.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Nicholas Cothrel

REPORT: Raheem Mostert Wants a Raise

49ers running back Raheem Mostert reportedly requested a raise earlier this offseason.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

How the Jamal Adams Saga could Play Out

A trade that would send Jamal Adams to the 49ers reportedly is picking up steam. Here's how that trade could play out.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Why 2020 is a Make-or-Break Season for Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers can cut or trade Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021, so 2020 is a critical season for him.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan