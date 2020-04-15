All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

What is John Lynch really like?

Grant Cohn

Did a podcast Wednesday with my dad talking about some of the key personalities on the 49ers. Here is John Lynch.

John Lynch is a winner.

He’s other things, too. He’s massively intelligent -- he went to Stanford. And he’s charming and sophisticated and easy-going and not complicated. He’s a Californian who enjoys life with a smile.

Lynch also is down to earth. If he makes eye contact with you, he approaches you and shakes your hand. Asks you how you’re doing. Listens. When he talks to me, he asks about my father, Lowell Cohn, a former sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle and Santa Rosa Press Democrat who covered Lynch when Lynch was an undergrad at Stanford. I deeply appreciate that Lynch asks about my dad. Lynch is a man of honor.

But mostly he’s a winner.

Lynch was a big-deal baseball player, a pitcher. The Marlins took him in the second round of the 1992 Major League Baseball draft, and Bill Walsh had to convince Lynch to stick with football. Walsh was Stanford’s head coach from 1992 to 1994. Walsh knew what he was talking about.

Lynch originally played quarterback at Stanford. Walsh convinced Lynch to move to safety. And then Lynch became the best player at Stanford and one of the greatest professional safeties of all time. He’s a finalist for the Hall of Fame every year. Winner.

Had Lynch accomplished nothing else in his life, he still would be a giant success. But after he retired, he became a broadcaster for Fox, and a good one. He was a color commentator. Think John Madden. All of Lynch’s intelligence and charm shined through. He was a natural.

Then he took on his biggest challenge yet -- he became the 49ers’ general manager. He had no scouting experience or front-office experience, and some people around the league felt he hadn’t earned the job or paid his dues. Lots of successful players before him have failed as general managers.

But Lynch doesn’t fail. In just three years, he has transformed the 49ers’ roster from one of the league’s worst to one of the league’s best.

A winner in every stage of his career. 

Comments (2)
Grant Cohn
Grant Cohn

Editor

He'll get one eventually.

No. 1-2
Palo Alto Mike
Palo Alto Mike

Get Johnny a gold HOF jacket.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the San Francisco 49ers should NOT draft South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

Grant Cohn argues why the San Francisco 49ers should not spend a first-round pick on a defensive lineman for the fifth time in six years.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Why the 49ers could wait until Round 5 to draft a wide receiver

Most NFL pundits expect the San Francisco 49ers to draft a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks, but the 49ers might surprise people and wait until Round 5.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

What is Kyle Shanahan really like?

Here's a close look at San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's personality

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Report: 49ers re-sign cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson

Grant Cohn explains explains the significance of the 49ers giving one-year contracts to Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson.

Grant Cohn

by

SuppaD37

49ers Need to Address Wide Receiver With the 13th Pick

The San Francisco 49ers have taken five wide receivers in the draft since 2017. Will they make it six at pick No. 13?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Daniners

Are the 49ers in the market for a quarterback?

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have met with North Texas quarterback Mason Fine, and reportedly have turned down multiple trade offers for backup quarterback Nick Mullens. Could these reports be related?

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

The 49ers Have Options Outside the First Round at Defensive Tackle

The 49ers can replace DeForest Buckner by trading down and drafting Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis in Round 2.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Must Pull the Trigger if CeeDee Lamb Falls to 13

Here's why Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is a perfect fit for the San Francisco 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

An Edge Rusher at 13? Where'd That Come From!?

With their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers may make a surprising move and draft LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.

Nick_Newman

by

Daniners

49ers Draft Profile: DT Javon Kinlaw

The strengths and weaknesses of South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw, plus how he would fit the 49ers defense.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Hackphx