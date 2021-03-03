What Joe Montana Thinks of Jimmy Garoppolo

All you All49ers readers -- I got a one-on-one with Joe Montana this morning. Big topic was his opinion of Jimmy Garoppolo. Here's Joe.

Q: How do you evaluate Jimmy Garoppolo?

MONTANA: "I think it's hard right now. While he's been in there, he has played well. It's just that you have to keep him on the field somehow. And I think that's what their dilemma is right now. Do we try to take somebody young right now again? Because you can get somebody for a fairly decent salary as a rookie and not have a big cap number, because Jimmy's cap number is pretty big. I think that's where they made their first mistake, really, was to pay so much money for someone who hasn't played a lot. What did he play in five games? I tried to get them to look at the success rate of quarterbacks who left from behind great quarterbacks. It's zero. There is not one who has been successful. To pay somebody that much money to do that I think was a little overzealous, because he would have gone there for a lot less money than that."

Q: What do you think the 49ers need to do to solidify their quarterback situation as Kyle Shanahan enters Year 5 of his tenure with the 49ers?

MONTANA: "They have to find out whether Garoppolo is going to be healthy and stay healthy. And then, if they don't believe that then they have to bring somebody in. Do you want to bring in a veteran for a couple years and pay a lot more money to? I don't know, I think you just have to...My dream was go find somebody young and vivacious that's got something good going for him and try to build him from there.

Thus spoke Joe Montana.