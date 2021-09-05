What the 49ers Defense Will Do to the Lions Offense Week 1

Despite how awful the Lions are, they still have a good offensive line.

The Lions don't have much going for them.

They had the worst defense in the NFL last season. Their starting wide receivers are Tyrell Williams and someone named Kalif Raymond. And their starting quarterback is Jared Freaking Goff.

The 49ers should cruise to a victory Week 1 in Detroit. But despite how awful the Lions are, they still have a good offensive line. How will the 49ers attack it?

Left tackle Taylor Decker is good, and center Frank Ragnow is better -- he's a Pro Bowler. If the 49ers can't get pressure on Goff, he could make some big-time throws.

49ers rookie defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans should focus his game plan to take advantage of rookie right tackle Penei Sewell's inexperience.

Sewell is a highly-talented top 10 pick, but he's young and he didn't play last season -- he opted out to prepare for the draft. And he'll have to face four excellent defensive ends.

First, he'll have to face Arik Armstead, who's not a dangerous edge rusher, but he's a violent player who will headbut Sewell and make him work.

Then, after Armstead softens him up, Sewell will have to deal with a rotation of Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Samson Ebukam. Good luck, Penei.

The Lions surely will game plan ways to help Sewell in his NFL debut. Which means Ryans needs to game plan as manys ways as he can to isolate Sewell. Needs to call five- and six-man pressures that force each offensive lineman to block someone one on one.

Look for Ryans to expose Sewell.

And Look for the 49ers defense to give up no more than 13 points to Detroit.