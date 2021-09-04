What to Know About the 14 UDFAs on the 49ers 53-Man Roster

The backbone of the 49ers, and most teams for that matter, are the undrafted free agents.

The 49ers have 12 first-round picks on their roster. That's a healthy number of players with premium talent.

But the backbone of the 49ers, and most teams for that matter, are the undrafted free agents. The 49ers have 14 of them on their 53-man roster -- two more than their number of former first-round picks. And in many cases, the undrafted players are better than the first rounders.

Here's what to know about the 14 undrafted free agents.

1. Running back Raheem Mostert

Undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2015 when Chip Kelly was the head coach. Which means Kelly discovered Mostert. Kelly also was the one who brought Mostert to the 49ers. So technically, Mostert is the best accomplishment of Kelly's NFL career. Too bad Kelly never actually used him.

2. Running back JaMycal Hasty

Undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2020. Got called up to the 53-man roster during his rookie season. Looks like an above-average scat back.

3. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield

Undrafted free agent with the Cardinals in 2018. Sherfield played in 13 games his rookie year, signed with the 49ers this offseason and immediately took the No. 3 receiver job.

4. Tight end Ross Dwelley

Undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2018. Played in 11 games his rookie season and all 32 games the past two years. Quickly became as essential role player in the 49ers offense and special teams.

5. Guard Daniel Brunskill

Undrafted free agent with the Falcons in 2017. The 49ers signed him in 2019, and now he's their starting right guard.

6. Center Jake Brendel

Undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 2016. Signed with the 49ers in 2020, then opted out of the season. Now is their backup center.

7. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens

Undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2020. Made the 53-man roster in 2020. Now is a key backup.

8. Defensive tackle Zach Kerr

Undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2014. The 49ers signed him this offseason and now he's their backup nose tackle. Kerr has earned $7.7 million in his career.

9. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair

Undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2019. Became the 49ers starting strongside linebacker in 2020. The 49ers love him.

10. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Also an undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2019. Currently Al-Shaair's backup.

11. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley

Undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2018. Made his first start in 2019 against the Cleveland Browns, had to cover Odell Beckham Jr., and shut him down. Now is the 49ers' No. 2 corner opposite former first-round pick Jason Verrett.

12. Nickelback K'Waun Williams

Undrafted free agent with the Browns in 2014 when Kyle Shanahan was their offensive coordinator. One of the first things Shanahan did when he became the 49ers head coach in 2017 was sign Williams, who has been the 49ers starting nickelback five seasons in a row.

13. Kicker Robbie Gould

Undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2005. Has had a Hall of Fame caliber career with the Bears and the 49ers. Will retire with at least $50 million. What an inspiration.

14. Long snapper Taybor Pepper

Undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2017. Now is the 49ers primary long snapper, and could remain here for a long time.