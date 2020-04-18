All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Why the 49ers could draft WR Easop Winston Jr. in Round 5

Grant Cohn

What if the 49ers don’t draft a wide receiver in Round 1 this year? Would you feel disappointed?

We’ve spent so much time debating whether the 49ers should aggressively draft a wide receiver with the 13th pick, or exercise restraint and patience and wait to take a receiver with the 31st pick. But it’s entirely possible the 49ers will take a wide receiver with neither pick.

And maybe that would be the smart, safe move. First-round wide receivers don’t always work out. Remember A.J. Jenkins?

Kyle Shanahan isn’t a general manager, but he helps pick players who fit his scheme. And he never has coached for a team that picked a wide receiver in Round 1 while it employed Shanahan.

Kyle’s father, Mike Shanahan, was the Broncos general manager from 1999 to 2008, and he spent a first-rounder on a wide receiver just once. He picked Ashley Lelie with the 19th pick in 2002. And Lelie never lived up to his draft position.

Perhaps Kyle doesn’t want to make a similar mistake. Perhaps he plans to take a wide receiver in Round 5 -- the 49ers don’t have picks in Rounds 2, 3 or 4.

In Round 5, the 49ers could take someone under the radar: Washington State wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. Here are five things to know about him:

1. Winston grew up in San Francisco and went to Serra High school in San Mateo, the same school Tom Brady and Barry Bonds went to. After high school, Winston played two seasons for City College of San Francisco.

2. In 2018, Winston transferred to Washington state and instantly became the security blanket for quarterback Gardner Minshew, who now starts for the Jaguars. Winston played 26 games in two seasons for Washington State and scored 19 touchdowns.

3. Winston has huge hands and rarely drops passes. Former Washington State head coach Mike Leach called Winston’s hand “oven mitts.” The 49ers could use a sure-handed receiver like Winston to complement Deebo Samuel, who dropped nine passes in 2019.

4. The NFL did not invite Winston to the Scouting Combine. That’s why most draft websites project Winston to be an undrafted free agent. But those draft websites most likely are wrong. Here’s why:

5. Winston ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at his “Virtual Pro Day.” It was “virtual,” because NFL teams couldn’t go -- the current pandemic has prevented them from attending any Pro Day. So Winston went to a high school with his agent and ran a 4.42. That’s fast. See for yourself:

Now teams have to reexamine Winston. Who is he like? Who else is 5’11”, 190-ish pounds and runs a 4.4?

Emmanuel Sanders, that’s who. The guy who started nine games for the 49ers last season and now plays for the Saints.

Winston and Sanders are similar. Winston could be the 49ers’ man.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Reasons the 49ers Should Draft Denzel Mims

Instead of taking a wide receiver with the 13th pick, here's why the 49ers should wait patiently and take Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the 31st pick.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

5 Reasons the 49ers Should Draft C.J. Henderson

The San Francisco 49ers haven't drafted a cornerback before Round 3 since 2002. That needs to change. Here's why they should draft Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson with the 13th pick.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

5 Reasons the 49ers should NOT draft Henry Ruggs III

Most draft experts say the San Francisco 49ers should draft Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 13th pick. Those experts are wrong. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

by

WV9ersfan Bill

Three Trade-Back Options for the 49ers in Round Two

The San Francisco 49ers currently own zero picks between Rounds 1 and 5 of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are three players the 49ers could take if they trade down to Round 2.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Squirl

Tua Tagovailoa is the Most Overrated Player in the 2020 NFL Draft

Five reasons NFL teams should not draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the top 10 of the NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff

What is John Lynch really like?

Here's a close look at San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch's personality.

Grant Cohn

by

Hackphx

Could the 49ers Draft a Guard?

Guard is a glaring weakness for the San Francisco 49ers. Could they take one in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Palo Alto Mike

Could the 49ers draft a running back?

Running back is not the San Francisco 49ers' most pressing need, but it's still a need.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TommyKnockers

Why the 49ers could wait until Round 5 to draft a wide receiver

Most NFL pundits expect the San Francisco 49ers to draft a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks, but the 49ers might surprise people and wait until Round 5.

Grant Cohn

by

Coffee's for Closers

Why the San Francisco 49ers should NOT draft South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

Grant Cohn argues why the San Francisco 49ers should not spend a first-round pick on a defensive lineman for the fifth time in six years.

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn