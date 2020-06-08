Why Raheem Mostert Flourished in 2019

The 49ers thought they needed running backs.

So they gave Jerick McKinnon a four-year, $30 million contract in 2018, and gave Tevin Coleman a two-year, $10 million contract in 2019.

But the 49ers didn’t need running backs, because they already had a stud on the roster: Raheem Mostert. The special teams ace. Turns out he’s the best running back on the team and one of the best in the NFL.

Some analysts believe Mostert is a product of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system, or a “system running back.” Mostert certainly benefits from Shanahan’s scheme and the 49ers’ excellent run-blocking, but he’s still a special player and he’s smart. Which is why he runs better in Shanahan’s system than anyone else.

Let’s examine why Mostert flourished in 2019:

Exhibit A: Week 2 @ the Bengals. Third Quarter. 13:30. First and 10 at the Bengals’ 25-yard line.

In my previous article, I showed how Coleman had trouble turning the corner last season. He lacked the burst to reach the edge, so he constantly looked for cutback lanes.

Mostert doesn’t lack burst. He bursts all over the field. He’s one of the fastest players in the league.

Here, he takes his first step to his left, cuts back to his right and runs toward the sideline. Coleman probably would have cut upfield and gained three or four yards.

Not Mostert. He outruns five Bengals to the sideline, turns the corner and gains nine yards. Easy. Turning the corner is like breathing for Mostert.

Exhibit B: Week 13 @ the Ravens. First Quarter. 5:35. First and 10 at the 49ers’ 30-yard line.

Mostert is phenomenally fast, but doesn’t simply rely on his speed. He uses his brain, too.

Here, Mostert takes a pitch to his left and follows the best blocker on the team -- tight end George Kittle. Smart. Something Coleman usually chooses not to do. Who knows why?

Mostert runs directly behind Kittle, takes the space Kittle creates and gains the easiest six yards of Mostert’s career. Coleman probably would have cut back and made the play much more difficult.

Exhibit C: Week 15 vs. the Falcons. First Quarter. 7:06. First and 10 at the 49ers 28-yard line.

Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk go to the 49ers’ left, so Mostert follows them. He’s smart, but he’s not a stiff. Doesn’t just run fast in one direction. He can cut and make defenders miss, too.

Here, Mostert runs outside the tackles, stops on a dime, lets Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett cruise by him, starts running again and gains eight yards.

It’s so hard to beat the 49ers when Mostert casually rips off eight-yard runs one after another.

Exhibit D: NFC Divisional Round vs. the Vikings. Second Quarter. 4:06. Second and Nine at the 49ers 9-yard line.

Lines up in the I-formation. Follows Kittle to the right. Bounces outside Kittle and sprints diagonally upfield to the sideline. Gains eight yards. Ho-hum. Rinse and repeat.

Exhibit E: NFC Championship vs. the Packers. Second Quarter. 12:32. First and 10 at the Packers 37-yard line.

Lines up in the off-set I-formation and receives a pitch to his right. Finds Kittle blocking downfield and follows him. Duh. Sprints 12 yards downfield before a defender touches him. Great block. Smart run.

Exhibit F: Super Bowl vs. the Chiefs. Second Quarter. 8:42. Second and Nine at the 49ers’ 21-yard line.

Biggest game of Mostert’s life. He takes a pitch to his left, follows Kittle and gains nine yards, like Mostert did all season. Defenses never figured out how to consistently stop Mostert from running outside the tackles last season. Hard to believe the 49ers gave him only 12 carries in the Super Bowl.

THE VERDICT

Mostert is the perfect running back for the 49ers. He and Kittle complement each other so well, because Kittle needs a fast, decisive running back who can take advantage of his terrific blocks near the sideline. Not a hesitant running back who constantly looks to stop and cut back into the teeth of the defense.

Mostert’s success only should continue in 2020. The 49ers simply need to give him lots of Coleman’s carries. Mostert earned them.