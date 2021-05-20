Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Search

Why Raheem Mostert Will Have a Bounce Back 2021 Season

He still averaged 5 yards per carry as the starter, because he's outstanding. But he played in only 8 games. Which means he missed 50 percent of the season.
Author:
Publish date:

Raheem Mostert didn't live up to expectations in 2020. I blame myself.

I said the 49ers should start Mostert and give him 15 carries per game. I said he could lead the entire NFL in rushing if given the opportunity. And the 49ers clearly listened, because I'm an honorary quality control coach, and a good one.

I set up Mostert for failure.

And he didn't really fail. He still averaged 5 yards per carry as the starter, because he's outstanding. But he played in only 8 games. Which means he missed 50 percent of the season. And the 49ers suffered because of his absence.

In retrospect, I was wrong to push the 49ers to start Mostert. Because as good as he is, he still weighs only 205 pounds. He isn't built to be a starting running back. Isn't built to withstand the pounding. 

Last season, he averaged 13 carries per game, and even that was too much. The previous season, when Mostert was the change-of-pace running back, he averaged 8 carries per games, and stayed healthy all season.

Next season, I expect the 49ers will use Mostert they way they did in 2019 when he helped take them to the Super Bowl. That year, he was their No. 2 running back, a member of a three-man committee. And by using him sparingly, the 49ers kept him fresh for the playoffs, and then he singlehandedly took over the NFC Championship.

Look for Mostert to split carries with Jeff Wilson Jr., Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell in 2021.

And look for Mostert to outgain them all.

USATSI_15311936_168390361_lowres
News

Why Raheem Mostert Will Have a Bounce Back 2021 Season

USATSI_15178881
News

Should the 49ers Trade for Julio Jones?

USATSI_14849100_168390361_lowres
News

49ers Among the Oldest Teams in the NFL

USATSI_15114054
News

Why the 49ers Should Cut Jimmy Garoppolo

My Post (7)
News

Why Arik Armstead Will Have a Bounce Back 2021 Season

USATSI_14991839_168390361_lowres
News

Who Is the Weakest Link on the 49ers Offensive Line?

USATSI_14991095
News

Is it Concerning That the 49ers Don't Have a True Slot Receiver?

USATSI_11376008_168390361_lowres
News

Why Mike McGlinchey Will Have a Bounce Back 2021 Season