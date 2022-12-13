Why Brock Purdy Isn't Another Nick Mullens for the 49ers

Brock Purdy isn't the first rookie quarterback to go off in their starting debut for the 49ers. Nick Mullens did it in 2018 against the Raiders, but Purdy has a better case to sustain it.

Brock Purdy had a sweet performance in the 49ers win over the Buccaneers.

No one could have predicted the high-level of play going into that game. Purdy didn't just keep the offense afloat -- he elevated it. I completely shorted the guy to the max in being able to be a capable starter, but so far he is making me eat dirt.

However, it is just ONE start and seven quarters under his belt. Backups have a tendency of being figured out after the first couple of games that they play. Not to mention that the 49ers have had this "fool's gold" moment with a rookie quarterback before.

Back in 2018, Nick Mullens started a Thursday night game against the Raiders and completely decimated them for three touchdowns, 262 yards, and completed 16 of 22 pass attempts. After that game, Mullens never came close to that great performance. This could very well happen with Purdy, especially after setting the bar so high.

But Purdy isn't going to be another Mullens for the 49ers.

Purdy is a much better player than Mullens ever was. He is more mobile, poised against pressure, takes shots deep and is fearless. When Mullens went off in his starting debut, it was incredible. But the 49ers were a 1-7 team against a lowly Raiders team that had a 1-6 record. Purdy on the other hand is playing for a playoff contender and faced a solid Tampa Bay defense that is fighting for playoff contention.

There probably is a decent chance Purdy comes down to Earth some with more game tape out there. I still don't think that will unhinge him. The mentality he has shown is more than enough to take his side and believe he will not fall off like Mullens or other typical backups do after a few starts. Now, I am not 100-percent sold on Purdy. I would like to see how does against Seattle on a short week to see if plays well. That is where I believe he is not your typical exposed backup. Still, I think he will get me and anyone else who isn't fully sold on him yet to buy in after Seattle.

"For a rookie to come in and process this offense and do everything by the book, but then add his own flare to it, is very impressive," said Christian McCaffrey. "So I'm excited for him, excited to keep playing with him. I love that guy. I've seen the work when I first got here, I think I said this earlier in the week, but he the guy calling all the plays for me when I was walking through by myself trying to learn the offense. It's a testament to him and the work that he's put in.”

Purdy has his teammates and coaches sold. Now, of course they are going to say that, but I don't get the sense that it is a farce. What Purdy did against the Buccaneers has hardly, if ever, been seen from a 49ers quarterback since Kyle Shanahan has been the head coach. Purdy doesn't have a strong arm, yet it doesn't stop him from wanting to take shots down the field. He gets hit and chased around throughout the game, but he keeps on moving and delivering unphased. You cannot teach that.

"Brock is always himself and how he carries himself, how he talks," said Shanahan. "He is the same dude every day and he's the same guy on the field, whether he is making a good play or bad play, he's believes in himself and he's going to keep slinging it and ripping what he sees and I think our guys feel that and when you're like that, it gives a lot of people confidence because you know it's a matter of time."

It really is a "matter of time" before Purdy starts to be bought in as the real deal. I am not fully there yet, but I would be a fool to bet against him at this point.