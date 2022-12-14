Why Brock Purdy Won't Be Overwhelmed in "Hostile" Seattle Environment

Plenty of quarterbacks have quivered when facing the Seahawks in their "hostile" environment. Brock Purdy won't be one of them.

Hectic. Hostile. Lively.

Those are just a few terms to describe the home-field advantage of the Seattle Seahawks. Lumen Field, formerly CenturyLink, has been one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL for more than the past decade. Opposing teams tend to fold and get overwhelmed there.

The 49ers know all too well about that as they have only managed to win in Seattle ONCE in the past decade. Even when the Seahawks don't roll out a great team, they are still able to use their hectic environment to their advantage. This is a game that could see rookie Brock Purdy start to fold and come down to Earth. With it being in primetime on Thursday Night Football, it'll give Lumen Field a boost of energy.

However, playing in the "hostile" Seattle environment won't overwhelm Purdy.

It may be his first time playing at Lumen Field, but it is not the first time that Purdy will be playing in a chaotic atmosphere. During his time in college at Iowa State University, Purdy got to play against the University of Oklahoma on the road.

"Every time we went down there, it was always a great game," said Purdy on the most "daunting" atmosphere he's played in. "And those people just, I feel like were breathing down our necks. It was 90-plus thousand people, so you really can't hear yourself think or anything. So that was probably one of the best environments I've ever played in.”

Oklahoma was a powerhouse during Purdy's college career. That stadium gets incredibly vibrant where it can easily intimidate the opposition. College players who aren't stars can crumble as soon as the ball snaps or even in pregame. But Purdy in his last start against Oklahoma as the road team played well. He went 30-of-41 with 281 yards passing to go with a touchdown and a pick. Not bad at all.

Purdy won't be surprised by anything that the Seattle atmosphere will throw at him. He just needs to play his game like he's been doing and continue to be fearless. Right now, the Seahawks are sliding clean out of the playoffs. They are leaking oil right now, so everything is primed for the 49ers to get their second win in Seattle in 10 years if they can just remain unphased from the thunderous atmosphere.

That is really the Seahawks' best chance at defeating the 49ers is if their home field kicks in and shakes Purdy. Luckily for the 49ers, Purdy has experience against a team with a heavy home field advantage. Given what he has shown so far, this shouldn't be the game that overwhelms him.