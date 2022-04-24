Why Deebo Samuel Has Rejected the 49ers

Samuel is treating the 49ers like they're the Sacramento Kings.

Deebo Samuel has rejected the 49ers.

He refuses to negotiate a contract extension with them and has asked for a trade. Most recently, he went to a club, someone held up a sign that said, "Deebo is staying, 49ers," Samuel saw it and immediately waved his hand in front of his throat to indicate he's not coming back.

Samuel is treating the 49ers like they're the Sacramento Kings. He doesn't care about the 49ers' tremendous history. He never watched Jerry Rice play. They're not the San Francisco 49ers to him -- they're the Santa Clara Yorks. And the Santa Clara Yorks don't seem to be a desirable destination for the next generation's most expensive stars.

The NFL is becoming a player's league, particularly for quarterbacks, defensive ends and wide receivers. The best of them are getting more and more guaranteed money every offseason, which gives them power, much like players in the MLB and NBA.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they don't seem to appeal to young stars such as Samuel.

Why?

Maybe because they're in Santa Clara, not San Francisco.

Maybe because the real estate is extremely expensive.

Maybe because the rent is extremely expensive.

Maybe because the gas is extremely expensive.

Maybe because the taxes are extremely expensive.

Maybe because Paraag Marathe will penny-pinch players relentlessly.

Maybe because the 49ers would rather have the highest-paid fullback than the highest-paid wide receiver.

Maybe because the quarterback position is still a question mark.

Better to go to a team in a cheaper state that wants to pay its starts and make them happy.

That's not the 49ers.