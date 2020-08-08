Why Nick Bosa Believes Javon Kinlaw will "Kill It" with 49ers

Nick Bosa is the Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers locker room.

I’ll explain.

Shanahan isn’t the voice of the 49ers --- John Lynch is. Just like Richard Sherman is the voice of the locker room. Lynch and Sherman are two Stanford men who are extremely polished and always say the right thing.

Shanahan and Bosa aren’t nearly as polished or eager to talk to the media, but still give excellent, honest, in-depth answers. Probably the best answers of anyone in the organization. They can’t help themselves.

This week, a reporter asked Bosa to give his initial impression of rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Bosa could have done what most football players do -- give vague, cliche praise and move on. But that’s not Bosa’s style.

Here’s what Bosa said about Kinlaw:

“Javon is a really good kid. He’s really hard-working in the meeting room. He knows all his stuff really well. He doesn’t seem like a rookie out there. We’ve only been out to a couple walkthroughs so far, and he knows his stuff and he doesn’t look like a rookie. And he’s one of the biggest humans I’ve ever seen in person. That says a lot when you’ve had Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner on your team. I’m just excited for him to have this opportunity and I think he’s going to kill it.”

Bosa was extremely specific. He didn’t say Kinlaw will be great -- too early to say that. They haven’t even practiced together yet. But Bosa did say Kinlaw is a pro. And that’s a big compliment coming from Bosa. Because Kinlaw has to replace DeForest Buckner, who is the ultimate pro. And Bosa knows that.

Meaning Kinlaw is on the right track. Good news for the 49ers.

You may not remember, but last year during training camp, a reporter asked Bosa which player stood out the most to him. And he instantly said Arik Armstead. Said Armstead was the best player on the field. And Bosa’s words were prophetic. Armtead went on to lead the 49ers in sacks last season.

Bosa knows what he’s talking about. He wouldn’t praise Kinlaw if the rookie didn’t deserve it.