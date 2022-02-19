Skip to main content
Player(s)
D.J. Jones, Javon Kinlaw
Team(s)
San Francisco 49ers

Why the 49ers Could Let D.J. Jones Walk in Free Agency

There is a chance the 49ers could let D.J. Jones leave in free agency for this specific reason.

Retaining free agent key players is going to be tough for the 49ers.

They will likely be able to keep some, but not all of them. One free agent key player on the 49ers who will be interesting is D.J. Jones.

Jones was an absolute stud last season. He's continued to ascend the past few seasons and has grown into an anchor on the 49ers defensive line. Snuffing out the run is his strength, but he has definitely grown into a pass rushing threat. Retaining Jones should be a top priority.

But here is why the 49ers could let Jones walk in free agency.

Javon Kinlaw. 

So why does Kinlaw play a factor? For salary cap reasons. 

Read More

The 49ers need to finally hit on their hefty first-round investment on Kinlaw. Rather than cashing out Jones as he rightfully deserves, the 49ers can elect to let him walk or at least test the market. Since they have Kinlaw returning, they don't necessarily have to be pressed to retain Jones. 

With Arik Armstead kicking inside and flourishing there, it would make no sense to kick him back out. He needs to stay there indefinitely. What better way for Kinlaw to make his return as the starter than to be next to Armstead inside.

Of course, it is a gamble considering the injury concerns of Kinlaw. I wouldn't advocate to let Jones walk. The 49ers should attempt to re-sign him.

But the way the business works is that the 49ers could use the money they would spend on Jones elsewhere since they have Kinlaw who can fill in Jones' role. And since Kinlaw is a first-round pick, he needs to start giving the 49ers their return on investment. 

This is how the 49ers could see it as they have to worry about extending Deebo Samuel and potentially try to bring back a plethora of other in-house free agents. They could even bring back Arden Key at a lesser value than Jones to still keep some continuity at defensive line. Paraag Marathe is surely thinking of it this way, so the only way Jones stays is if Kyle Shanahan overrules him.

Again, I am not saying they should do this, but it is definitely a pathway I could see unfolding as the 49ers have let/traded talent to go with the cost-effective option.

