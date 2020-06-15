All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Why the 49ers Could Trade for Aaron Rodgers in 2021

Grant Cohn

Could Aaron Rodgers finish his career where he should have started it?

Hell yes.

If Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t improve next season, the 49ers, who drafted Alex Smith instead of Rodgers in 2005, could trade for Rodgers in 2021. Don’t believe me? Read what Shanahan said just a couple weeks ago when asked why the 49ers considered signing Tom Brady this offseason.

“When you have to talk to Jimmy about one of the best quarterbacks of all time being available,” Shanahan said, “I know Jimmy has a goal to be that. I know Jimmy. I believe Jimmy has the ability to be that, and that’s what both of us are going for. If we can get him there, and he has the ability to do it, we’re going to be pretty happy with who we have for a long time.”

Translation: Of course the 49ers considered replacing Garoppolo with an all-time great quarterback. Garoppolo isn’t one yet. He aspires to be one, and he has talent, but he hasn’t achieved greatness yet. And until he does, the 49ers will continue to look for great quarterbacks.

The 49ers ultimately decided Brady was too old or too expensive or both. But they’re not done looking for quarterbacks. He’s not the only great one out there.

Rodgers could be available next year. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur inherited Rodgers and they don’t seem to get along. Rogers frequently rolls his eyes after LaFleur calls plays and often freezes out LaFleur during games -- stands on the field during timeouts instead of walking to the sideline and talking to LaFleur. Disrespects him.

And LaFleur doesn’t seem to want Rodgers. The Packers traded up Round 1 this year to take quarterback Jordan Love. That’s LaFleur’s guy, not Rodgers. If the Packers backslide next season -- and I think they will, because I think LaFleur is a bad head coach -- they probably will scapegoat Rodgers and try to trade him.

And if the Packers want Rodgers gone, I’m guessing the 49ers would love to take him off their hands.

By trading Rodgers next year, the Packers would save $4,976,000 of salary cap space in 2021, $22,648,000 in 2022 and $25,500,000 in 2023, or a total of $53,124,000. Probably sounds appealing to them.

And trading for Rodgers actually would save the 49ers money. Because he will earn $73 million in total cash from 2021 to 2023, while Garoppolo will earn $76.3 million during that time. The 49ers could trade Garoppolo back to the Patriots, then use the picks they receive from New England to trade for Rodgers.

I’m sure the 49ers know this already. And I know they made Rodgers look old and miserable twice last season. But imagine him in the 49ers’ offense, throwing all those quick, short, easy passes Garoppolo throws, handing the ball off 30 times per game and actually completing the deep passes when the season is on the line.

In a year, you might not have to imagine Rodgers in a 49ers uniform. You might see him wear it with your own eyes.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

15 49ers Who Could Leave After 2020: Part 3

15 prominent people on the San Francisco 49ers could leave the organization in 2021. Here are the final five.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

The Mt. Rushmore of NFL Defensive Coaches

These are the four most innovative, influential defensive coaches ever.

Grant Cohn

by

KT49er

The 49ers All-Decade Defense

These are the 49ers' best defensive players of the past 10 years.

Nick_Newman

Is Kendrick Bourne a Sleeper in Fantasy Football?

49ers wide-receiver is one of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite targets. Does that make Bourne fantasy-football sleeper?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

15 49ers Who Could Leave After 2020: Part 2

15 prominent people on the San Francisco 49ers could leave the organization in 2021. Here are the second five.

Grant Cohn

by

Dirtysouthmaui

3 Things to Know About 49ers' New Pass Game Specialist Mike Rutenberg

The San Francisco 49ers just hired a new defensive pass-game coordinator -- Mike Rutenberg.

Nicholas Cothrel

Will Raheem Mostert Eclipse 875.5 Rushing Yards in 2020?

Will 49ers running back Raheem Mostert rush for more or fewer than 875.5 yards in 2020?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Tom Compton vs. Aaron Donald: A 14-Round KO

49ers right guard Tom Compton faced Aaron Donald when Compton was the Vikings left guard in 2018. Here's what happened.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff

What are the 49ers Kickoff and Punt Return Options in 2020?

The 49ers' primary returner in 2020 will be one of the following players, including possibly rookie Brandon Aiyuk.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Footballfan55

Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Defensive Linemen

These are the San Francisco 49ers' four-best defensive linemen of the past 10 years.

Nick_Newman

by

nickbossa97