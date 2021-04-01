The 49ers Should Draft Kyle Pitts

Pitts is the tight-end version of Calvin "Megatron" Johnson, the Hall of Famer who was the No. 2 pick in the 2007 draft.

No, the 49ers probably won't draft Kyle Pitts.

He's a tight end, and they've already indicated they plan to draft a quarterback in the upcoming draft after trading three first-rounders and a third to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 pick. But the 49ers still have time to change their minds.

And maybe they should.

Because Pitts clearly is the second-best prospect in the draft after quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will be the No. 1 pick. And Pitts could be available when the 49ers pick. And he looks like a future Hall of Famer. Perhaps the best tight-end prospect of all time. He's 6'6", runs a 4.4 40-yard dash, he's a superb route runner with long arms and phenomenal hand-eye coordination, plus he's a better blocker than Travis Kelce.

To put Pitts' skillset in perspective, he could be an elite wide receiver if a team played him there. He's that good. He's the tight-end version of Calvin "Megatron" Johnson, the Hall of Famer who was the No. 2 pick in the 2007 draft. Pitts is a sure thing. The kind of player you trade up for.

As opposed to the quarterbacks the 49ers could draft with the No. 3 pick.

There's Zach Wilson, who comes with questions and lacks experience. He threw just 837 passes in college.

Then there's Justin Fields, who comes with questions and lacks experience. He threw just 618 passes in college.

There's also Mac Jones, who comes with questions and lacks experience. He threw just 556 passes in college.

And then there's Trey Lance, who comes with questions and lacks experience. He threw a measly 288 passes in college

Instead of gambling three first-round picks plus a third on one of those boom-or-bust quarterbacks, the 49ers should take Pitts. Then in Round 2, they could draft Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, another known quantity. He threw 1,358 passes in college, which means he has experience. And experience is critical for quarterbacks.

Of course, the 49ers won't follow my advice.

Let's see if their plan is better than mine.