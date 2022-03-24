Why the 49ers Should Emulate Mike McDaniel's Approach to Free Agency

"The hell going on..."

Stefon Diggs so eloquently tweeted that just after the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. Mike McDaniel, since leaving the 49ers and acquiring Miami's head-coaching job a month ago, single-handedly made everyone in South Beach forget about Brian Flores' lawsuit. Not only have the Dolphins been big spenders, but they've hit their targets, too.

They needed offensive line help, so they signed Terron Armstead.

Check.

They needed more weapons to complement their budding young star Jalen Waddle, so they signed The Cheetah, Tyreek Hill, probably the fastest land mammal on the planet, plus Raheem Mostert, who might be even faster.

Check.

Mike McDaniel is teaching a master class on how to operate in the offseason. Take notes, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. Isn't it amazing that it took McDaniel just one offseason to go all in, while Shanahan and Lynch are in Year 6 and still planning for the future. Maybe the 49ers feel they've plateaued and are under a rebuild and we don't even know it. Who knows?

There still is time to right the ship. There still are some free agents out there who could put the 49ers over the top. But judging by their previous moves and past history, it doesn't seem like the 49ers will target a household name. They're comfortable with bargain-bin players.

So while the Rams continue to sign top-level free agents and throw around draft picks and money like a spoiled trust fund kid, the 49ers still shop at thrift stores. Now they're allocating cap dollar for Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa, but every time the 49ers pay one of their own big money, the next season that production takes a dip. It's just a fact. Arik Armstead, anyone? Fred Warner didn't look the same after signing his extension. George Kittle's injuries didn't go away because of his new deal -- in fact, they got worse.

The 49ers are at the doorstep of a championship and, for whatever reason, the organization does not want to step through the door. The 49ers already wasted a championship window with Jim Harbaugh. I would hate to see another one go down the drain.