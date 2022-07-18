Why the 49ers Should Have no Issue Sweeping the Seahawks This Season

The NFC West felt an immense shake up back in March.

Russell Wilson, who has tortured teams in the division, especially the 49ers, was traded to the Broncos from the Seahawks. Sending Wilson off dramatically worsens the Seahawks who were already an unstable team.

Now that Wilson is gone, all that is left of the Seahawks is a visible stench to signify how badly they stink. In fact, depending on where you live in the United States, I am sure you can see and smell that stench all the way from Seattle. This team just cannot be taken seriously anymore. The fact that their best players are two wide receivers and by a wide margin says a lot.

The 49ers should have no issue sweeping the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has thoroughly beaten up the 49ers since drafting Wilson. He has been the catalyst for why the 49ers can never close out a win against them or why their wins are always so thin. The magic of Wilson just emerges to deter the 49ers and hand them a loss. Those days should be over with Wilson in Denver now. Seattle doesn't have a quarterback who can threaten anyone.

Drew Lock and Geno Smith, whoever ends up the starter, are going to be a disaster. Suddenly, the weaknesses that are all over the Seahawks will become exposed further. Wilson was able to mask much of it, but with two glorified backup quarterbacks set to be the starter, those weakness will be taken advantage of ten-fold.

Really at this point, there should be no excuses for why the 49ers do not sweep the Seahawks. If they lose any games, that would be a complete and utter disappointment on their end. Seattle doesn't have more than five players to even be concerned with. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett lose out on their effectiveness because they no longer have an elite quarterback to optimize their impact. They'll still be good, but not the same without Wilson. Outside of them, the offense has no one else worth mentioning.

The defense of the Seahawks isn't any better. Losing Bobby Wagner stings regardless of him being on the downside of his career. He is still a top-tier linebacker who tied loose ends together on defense like Wilson did for the offense. Without a feasible replacement, all they have now is Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs who are impact players. Kyle Shanahan should be able to dance all over that defense with Trey Lance.

2022 is the year and perhaps the start of dominance against the Seahawks. Wilson had been their main reason for ownage over the 49ers, but now the shoe is on the other foot. Handling them shouldn't be difficult. If it is, then the 49ers shouldn't be taken seriously.