Why the 49ers Will Not go After a Top Cornerback in Free Agency

Free agency is the first step toward improving the team for the 49ers.

Once they get Jimmy Garoppolo off of the books and sign Deebo Samuel to an extension, that is when they will begin to look at outside talents.

One area the 49ers could look at to improve is cornerback. It was one of the more questionable positions all season long. And in a division such as the NFC West where there are so many studs at wide receiver, it would behoove the 49ers to lock in a high-level cornerback like a Stephon Gilmore.

However, the 49ers will not go after a top cornerback in free agency.

Or at least, do not expect them to.

Going after coveted cornerbacks has never been in the 49ers' D.N.A. since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over. They don't seem to view cornerback so highly. There is a reason they are constantly drafting defensive linemen. It is because they view that as the key to a defense, which they are more than valid on.

Cornerback was a question the whole 2021 season, yet the 49ers still managed to have an elite defense. They have proven that they do not need a top-flight corner in their ranks to have a successful defense. Emmanuel Moseley, who is an underrated player, is the perfect example of how the 49ers view corners. He was an undrafted free agent who ended up developing into an adequate starter.

And it is not as if the 49ers like to invest hefty draft capital in cornerbacks, either. Ambry Thomas and Ahkello Witherspoon are the two highest corners the 49ers have drafted. So from a draft perspective, they view corners as middle round or undrafted value.

When it comes to free agency, the 49ers haven't dipped any more than their toes with cornerbacks. Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett are indicative of this. They were low-risk, high-reward signings given the salary they signed to.

And both paid off well, especially Sherman. The 49ers like to go bargain bin signing with high-level corners since the value of Sherman and Verrett was shot due to significant injuries. No one else was bringing them in aside from the Niners. Even K'Waun Williams was a bargain bin signing.

To imagine a scenario where Gilmore comes aboard is impossible.

Even other solid corners like J.C. Jackson, Joe Haden, Patrick Peterson, and Casey Hayward have no chance of joining the 49ers. Corners are just not high on the priority list with them. I'd say they are one of the bottom positions in terms of impact value that the 49ers view them. Defensively, I think it is safe to say that it is the least highly thought of position.

So when considering the 49ers in free agency going after a cornerback, it has to be a player who was once good and has a minimal market.