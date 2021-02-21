Why the 49ers Don't Need a Veteran Quarterback in 2021

The 49ers play in the most difficult division in the NFC. The Rams just got better, the Cardinals improve as Kyler Murray improves and the Seahawks are the Seahawks -- they're good for at least 10 wins every season.

Let's be real clear about this.

The 49ers don't need a veteran quarterback, because they're not going anywhere next season. They missed their Super Bowl window. They need to reload.

Start a rookie quarterback or Josh Rosen. Whoever wins a quarterback competition.

The 49ers aren't bad, but they play in the most difficult division in their conference. The NFC West is stacked. The Rams just got better, the Cardinals improve as Kyler Murray improves and the Seahawks are the Seahawks -- they're good for at least 10 wins every season.

Jimmy Garoppolo is the worst starting quarterback in the division. Even if the 49ers were to keep him, they probably would finish fourth in the NFC West next season. Even if the 49ers somehow were to trade for Matt Ryan or Kirk Cousins or Derek Carr, what would their upside be? They still would have the worst quarterback in the division and probably would finish last in it next season.

The 49ers are a year behind the Rams, who were 9-7 the past two seasons. That's about how good the 49ers are right now. At best, they'd squeak into the playoffs as a Wild Card team and lose.

Which means the 49ers should build for 2022. Get a boat load of young, healthy talent. Trade Garoppolo now. Get whatever you can for him. Or cut him and save $25 million in cap space. That's a nice trade off, too. Let him go back to the Patriots and throw to their awful receivers.

The 49ers can afford to start an inexperienced quarterback next season, and they should start an inexperienced quarterback so they can accelerate his growth and have him ready to compete for a Super Bowl in 2022, whether that's Rosen or a rookie.

Develop the future. The Revenge Tour flopped. Move on.