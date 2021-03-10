Why the 49ers Might Draft Kellen Mond with the 12th Pick

A few days ago, drafting Kellen Mond with the 12th pick would have seemed crazy.

A few days ago, drafting Kellen Mond with the 12th pick would have seemed crazy. Most draft experts considered him a Round 3 prospect. But now his stock is climbing.

Chris Simms recently ranked Mond the fourth-best quarterback in the upcoming draft, and said he's a perfect fit for the 49ers offense, and they might even draft him with the 12th pick.

Wow.

"I don't think that's crazy," Simms said. "I think he fits the Shanahan system. I think he's got everything Kyle would want. I do. Again, I see touch, I see anticipation, I see phenomenal throws with no room in the pocket. He can do some of the Zach Wilson stuff."

Mond certainly has a strong arm, a quick release and quick feet. He's the total package. Compare him to a quarterback Mike Shanahan drafted with the 11th pick in 2006: Jay Cutler.

Cutler was a four-year starter at Vanderbilt in the SEC. Mond was a four-year starter at Texas A&M in the SEC. Cutler was 6'3", 226 pounds and ran a 4.8 40-yard dash when he left college. Mond is 6'3", 217 lbs., and runs a 4.7 40-yard dash.

Here are Cutler's college stats:

1,242 pass attempts.

57.2 completion percentage.

8,697 passing yards.

7.0 yards per pass attempt.

59 passing touchdowns.

36 interceptions.

1,256 rushing yards.

2.8 yards per carry.

17 rushing touchdowns.

Here are Mond's college stats:

1,358 pass attempts.

59 completion percentage.

9,661 passing yards.

7.1 yards per pass attempt.

71 passing touchdowns.

27 interceptions.

1,609 rushing yards.

3.7 yards per carry.

22 rushing touchdowns.

Mond clearly is a better prospect than Cutler was 15 years ago. And Kyle Shanahan's father took Cutler with the 11th pick.

So yeah, I think Shanahan would take Mond with the 12th pick. And I'd be cool with that selection. He's as good as Simms says he is.