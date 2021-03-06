GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Search

Why the 49ers Re-Signed Ross Dwelley

On the surface, this move seems insignificant. Dwelley caught 19 passes, gained 245 yards and scored just one touchdown last season -- not eye-popping numbers.
Author:
Publish date:

The 49ers just re-signed their most underrated player, tight end Ross Dwelley.

They gave him a one-year contract extension through next season. Dwelley was scheduled to become a restricted free agent, but chose not to test the market. Instead, he stayed with the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent and developed him the past three years.

On the surface, this move seems insignificant. Dwelley caught 19 passes, gained 245 yards and scored just one touchdown last season -- not eye-popping numbers. But he never missed a game, and even started in nine of them because George Kittle missed half the season. 

And Dwelley performed extremely well as Kittle's understudy. Check out these numbers: Dwelley averaged 12.9 yards per catch in 2020, and Kittle averaged 13.2. Dwelley averaged 5.6 yards after the catch per reception, and Kittle averaged 6.2. And Dwelley caught 79.2 percent of his targets while Kittle caught 76.2 percent.

Dwelley did an admirable Kittle impression, and improved tremendously in the process. And Dwelley still has room to grow. He just turned 26 in January, and could become much more involved in the passing game next season if Kyle Juszczyk and/or Kendrick Bourne sign elsewhere in free agency.

Dwelley is a terrific route runner with exceptional hand-eye coordination and long arms -- that's why he catches such a high percentage of the passes that come his way. He can replace Bourne as the designated third down/red zone possession receiver -- Dwelley has not dropped a pass in his career. And he can replace Juszczyk as the starting fullback as well if necessary.

All for a cheap one-year deal.

Don't be surprised if Dwelley has a big-time breakout season in 2021.

USATSI_15256823_168390361_lowres
News

Why the 49ers Re-Signed Ross Dwelley

USATSI_15363030
News

Should the 49ers Continue to Retain Their own Players?

USATSI_10234818_168390361_lowres
News

What Adam Peters’ Promotion Means for John Lynch’s Future with the 49ers

USATSI_15311928_168390361_lowres
News

Ranking The 49ers Offseason Needs

USATSI_15215244_168390361_lowres
News

Teddy Bridgewater vs Jimmy Garoppolo — Who Makes More Sense?

USATSI_15275682
News

Three Free Agents the 49ers can Target as a Return Specialist

USATSI_12052980_168390361_lowres
News

How Joe Montana is Helping Create a New Brand of Football

USATSI_13676423_168390361_lowres
News

Chris Simms' Quarterback Rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft