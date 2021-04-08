Why the 49ers Signed Nate Sudfeld

There's something interesting to note about Sudfeld: he's not mobile.

It's hard to say why the 49ers signed backup quarterback Nate Sudafed.

Excuse me. Nate Sudfeld. Although, what's the difference really? Both put you to sleep.

Sudfeld was the Eagles' third-string quarterback last season. And he was so bad, the Eagles put him into their Week 17 game because they were winning and wanted to lose to preserve their draft position. Enter Sudfeld, who completed 5 of 12 passes and threw a pick. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson immediately lost the locker room and got fired shortly after.

That's Sudfeld's 2020 legacy.

It's possible Sudfeld won't even make the 49ers final roster. He's 27, he never has started a game in the NFL, he has attempted only 37 passes and his passer rating is 77.3. Not exactly a prospect with potential. Perhaps he's competing with Josh Rosen to be the 49ers No. 3 quarterback.

We'll find out soon enough what the 49ers' plan for Sudfeld is.

But there's something interesting to note about him: he's not mobile. He runs a 4.9 40-yard dash. So all the pundits and experts who think Kyle Shanahan has evolved to appreciate and covet dual-threat quarterbacks might not have it right.

This offseason, the 49ers have signed Sudfeld and Rosen, plus they met with veteran statue Joe Flacco. It seems to me that Shanahan likes pocket quarterbacks as much as ever.

So when Adam Schefter says Mac Jones will be the 49ers' pick, I can believe it. Because Jones is similar to Sudfeld, Rosen, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard and Brian Hoyer.

While Justin Fields and Trey Lance are much more like the former 49ers quarterback Kyle Shanahan didn't want to coach -- Colin Kaepernick.