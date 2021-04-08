GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Search

Why the 49ers Signed Nate Sudfeld

There's something interesting to note about Sudfeld: he's not mobile.
Author:
Publish date:

It's hard to say why the 49ers signed backup quarterback Nate Sudafed.

Excuse me. Nate Sudfeld. Although, what's the difference really? Both put you to sleep.

Sudfeld was the Eagles' third-string quarterback last season. And he was so bad, the Eagles put him into their Week 17 game because they were winning and wanted to lose to preserve their draft position. Enter Sudfeld, who completed 5 of 12 passes and threw a pick. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson immediately lost the locker room and got fired shortly after.

That's Sudfeld's 2020 legacy.

It's possible Sudfeld won't even make the 49ers final roster. He's 27, he never has started a game in the NFL, he has attempted only 37 passes and his passer rating is 77.3. Not exactly a prospect with potential. Perhaps he's competing with Josh Rosen to be the 49ers No. 3 quarterback.

We'll find out soon enough what the 49ers' plan for Sudfeld is.

But there's something interesting to note about him: he's not mobile. He runs a 4.9 40-yard dash. So all the pundits and experts who think Kyle Shanahan has evolved to appreciate and covet dual-threat quarterbacks might not have it right.

This offseason, the 49ers have signed Sudfeld and Rosen, plus they met with veteran statue Joe Flacco. It seems to me that Shanahan likes pocket quarterbacks as much as ever.

So when Adam Schefter says Mac Jones will be the 49ers' pick, I can believe it. Because Jones is similar to Sudfeld, Rosen, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, C.J. Beathard and Brian Hoyer.

While Justin Fields and Trey Lance are much more like the former 49ers quarterback Kyle Shanahan didn't want to coach -- Colin Kaepernick.

USATSI_15436723
News

Why the 49ers Signed Nate Sudfeld

USATSI_15391506 (1)
News

What the 49ers' Interest in Sam Darnold Reveals

USATSI_14755531_168390361_lowres (1)
News

Introducing Botond: How the 49ers Inspired a Hungarian's Love of Football

My Post - 2021-04-07T131644.328
News

Richard Sherman Says the 49ers Should Draft Justin Fields

My Post - 2021-04-06T144728.185
News

What's at Stake for the 49ers if Their Trade Up Doesn't Work Out

USATSI_15071772
News

Why the 49ers Have to Pickup Mike McGlinchey's Fifth-Year Option

My Post - 2021-04-06T104349.562
News

Veteran Options If The 49ers Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

USATSI_15392281
News

How a Potential Teddy Bridgewater Trade Impacts the 49ers