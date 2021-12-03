Why the Seahawks are So Dysfunctional

How did the Seahawks get here? How did their entire organization fall apart so suddently?

The Seahawks have had nine winning seasons in a row, while the 49ers have had just four winning seasons since 2003.

But now it's the Seahawks who are in complete shambles. They're so dysfunctional, they seem on the verge of a complete rebuild. Meaning a new head coach, a new front office, a new quarterback -- the whole shabangabang. Meanwhile, the 49ers have won three in a row, and will make it four in a row with a win over the Seahawks this Sunday.

Thieir collapse actually has been years in the making. Here's what happened.

1. The Seahawks are horrendous at drafting.

Back in 2011 and 2012, the Seahawks drafted quite well. That's when they got Wilson, Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner -- the core of their championship team. But the Seahawks haven't been able to add to that core. Most championship teams have a group of young, underpaid stars who carry them -- the 49ers had that two years ago when they went to the Super Bowl. The Seahawks haven't had that in half a decade. And they know they stink at drafting. So last year, they traded two first-round pics for Jamal Adams, and their defense still isn't good. Horrible trade.

2. Pete Carroll is an overrated head coach.

He's basically Jeff Fisher 2.0. Remember Fisher? He had lots of winning seasons in Tennessee, and people thought he was a terrific coach. But he wasn't terrific -- he simply had a terrific quarterback -- Steve McNair. And Fisher never put a cutting-edge offense around him. And when Fisher lost McNair, he got exposed as the subpar coach he always was. He and Carroll has a lot in common. Carroll was a two-time failure as an NFL head coach until he drafted Wilson in Round 3. Now that Wilson is having his first injury-plagued season, all of Carroll's deficiencies have risen to the surface. The game passed him by years ago.

3. Russell Wilson isn't as athletic as he used to be.

He used to be able to run away from pass rushers and protect himself, but he's not nearly as quick as he used to be. That's because he's in his early 30s and has taken lots of hits. It's only natural that he would slow down. This past offseason, he blamed his offsensive line for all the hits he has taken and, although he didn't officially request a trade, he made it known he wouldn't be against one and even listed four teams wouldn't mind playing four -- the Cowboys, the Saints, the Raiders and the Bears. So he doesn't particularly seem to want to play for the Seahawks anymore.

4. The NFL has adapted to the Wilson's style of play.

Wilson doesn't take what the defense gives him -- he throws bombs down the field. That's how he always has played. And after nine years, the league finally figured out the best way to defend him -- play two deep safeties, take away the long throws and force him to check it down and take the short stuff. This strategy has given Wilson fits since midway through last season.

5. Homefield advantage no longer exists.

Seattle used to have the best homefield advantage in the NFL -- their stadium gets louder than any other stadium in the NFL. But the Seahawks fans having nothing to cheer about this season -- their team i And road teams have won more games than home teams this season. So the 49ers shouldn't worry about the "12th man," because he no longer exists.