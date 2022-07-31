Skip to main content

Will George Kittle Have Over or Under 825.5 Receiving Yards in 2022?

George Kittle was knocking on the door of a 1,000 yard season in 2021. Will he attain that mark in 2022 for the 49ers?

George Kittle hasn't eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving since 2019. 

He came close last season as he tallied 910 yards despite missing a few games. Injuries have played a large part in it along with the limitations of the quarterbacks he's been with. Kittle more times than not has been a greater impactful player as a blocker than a receiver. 

That should start to change a bit in 2022 with Trey Lance now stepping into the fold as the starter. However, that also depends on Kyle Shanahan with how he uses Kittle. DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under for receiving yards at 825.5 for Kittle. Even with a season where he didn't feel dominant in the passing game outside of a few games, Kittle was knocking on the door of 1,000 yards. 

So will Kittle have over or under 825.5 receiving yards in 2022?

Over easily. Kittle will be a top-two target to Lance. 2022 will be the closest Kittle will look as a dominant receiver since 2018. Having a quarterback who can sling it all over the field without limitations is going to help him dramatically. It all comes down to if Shanahan dials up his number and health, especially health. Had Kittle stayed healthy for just one or two games last year, he likely finishes the season with a 1,000 yards receiving.

One facet of the offense that I see boosting the receiving yards for Kittle is play-action. You didn't see a lot of that from the 49ers last season or any rollout action plays. Jimmy Garoppolo not being great on the move can do that, but with Lance the 49ers should see that part of the offense return again. That is where Kittle has feasted before and should help see his numbers skyrocket. Shanahan just needs to actually call his number. He doesn't have an excuse not to anymore now that he has a quarterback who can throw it deep and throw on the run. 

Which side of the over/under are you taking with Kittle's receiving yards?

