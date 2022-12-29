Will the 49ers Make the Raiders Walk the Plank?

You might wonder why the 49ers were favored by 10 points as of noon on Thursday.

The Raiders have some elite weapons. Davante Adams is one of the league's best wide receivers. Darren Waller is one of the best receiving tight ends, at 6'6 with 4.4 speed, even if he doesn't block well. Hunter Renfrow is one of the best slot receivers around. Josh Jacobs leads the NFL with 1539 rushing yards -- that's 110 more than the mighty Derek Henry.

With all those amazing weapons, you might wonder why the 49ers were favored by 10 points as of noon on Thursday.

It's because Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr has been benched, in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Additionally, Chandler Jones, a very solid edge rusher, and Denzel Perryman, a very solid linebacker, have both been placed onto the Injured Reserve list. This leaves Maxx Crosby as the only super star on the Raiders defense. Tre'von Moehrig is about the only other name that I recognize and that is more from prior to him being drafted than since he has been in the NFL.

If the 49ers super stars, stars and key starters all play and play with same intensity they've maintained for the past eight games, then this contest shouldn't be close. The 49ers should indeed make the Raiders walk the plank.

Nick Bosa should get at least two sacks to tie Aldon Smith's single season record of 19.5. The 49ers defense should remain squarely No. 1 in the NFL and should produce at least one turnover. Purdy and the 49ers offense should continue to roll, with 230ish passing yards, two-ish receiving touchdowns, one-ish interception and 130ish rushing yards, plus two-ish rushing touchdowns. Kittle and McCaffrey should both score at least one touchdown. The 49ers should stretch their win streak to nine consecutive games and remain as the hottest team in football.

Two of the biggest questions for me are: Will Deebo Samuel play? And How long will the 49ers key players stay in the game?

Other big questions would be: Will the Eagles win at least one game in order to protect their No. 1 seed? Will the Vikings lose one game to allow the 49ers to move up to the No. 2 seed? Both spots are in play for the 49ers, who as of now occupy the No. 3 seed.

As always, I will reply to this article with my official score prediction about an hour before kickoff, once we know exactly who will play and who won't.