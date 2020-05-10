All49ers
Will the 49ers O-Line Backslide Before it Improves?

Grant Cohn

The left side of the 49ers’ offensive line looks great on paper.

Trent Williams is the best left tackle in the NFL, and Laken Tomlinson is a terrific left guard. And both are in their primes.

But they never have played together. And offensive lineman have to play as a unit.

During a recent video conference, a reporter asked Tomlinson how he and Williams can become an elite tandem on the left side of the 49ers’ offensive line.

“Reps,” Tomlinson said, almost like a reflex, like he didn’t have to think about the question. The answer was obvious, and Tomlinson was correct. He and Williams need reps on the field together to build chemistry.

Here’s the problem: they won’t play together on a field for quite a while. Teams can’t hold OTA and minicamp practices during the Covid 19 pandemic. So, according to Tomlinson, he and Williams can’t build chemistry any time soon.

Tomlinson immediately realized the implications of his answer, and modified it.

“Having these Zoom meetings, getting to see everybody’s faces and being able to talk to each other -- I think that’s where it starts. Talking to each other and getting on the same page. When it comes to working with somebody new, especially on the offensive line, you’ve got to have that. I’m looking forward to it. I really can’t wait to get back on the field. Offensive line is one of the closer-knit groups for a football team. When those guys are together all the time, it just makes the unit so much stronger.”

Tomlinson is extremely bright and makes great points. He and Williams can build a rapport during Zoom meetings, and a rapport is better than nothing.

But the real chemistry-building process won’t start until training camp, whenever that will be. And Williams hasn’t played football for a year and a half. So he and Tomlinson might struggle early on.

Particularly Tomlinson. He’s strong and athletic and can block any defensive tackle who’s directly in front of him. But, occasionally he gets beat by defensive ends who loop to the inside after the snap. Tomlinson plays with blinders.

When a defensive end loops to the inside and a defensive tackle loops to the outside, football coaches call this maneuver a “stunt.” Stunts are difficult for offensive linemen to block. They need experience communicating and playing together.

Tomlinson and Williams will get that experience eventually. And by the end of the season, the 49ers offensive line should be excellent.

But it could be a problem when the season starts.

