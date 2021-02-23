Will the 49ers Trade for Sam Darnold?

Another day, another trade scenario for the San Francisco 49ers.

There is no escape from them. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback, so of course there is going to be endless discussion about potential upgrades over him.

One potential upgrade for the 49ers could be New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. The Jets have not yet made it clear that Darnold is their quarterback under Robert Saleh. They are still doing some deep dives on their options with the draft.

But should the Jets look to go another direction at quarterback, will the 49ers trade for Darnold?

No, not at all.

In fact, it would be unwise to do so. Darnold will not come at a relatively cheap price. Not unless, of course, Saleh does his former employer the 49ers a solid and gives him up for a mid-round pick. Though that is more of an idealistic thought than anything. Darnold will likely be had for a second-round pick and that is too steep of a price for the 49ers.

Besides, Darnold right now is not better than Garoppolo. He may have a higher ceiling that could prove intriguing to acquire. But to trade for him just based on his potential at that likely second-round cost is asinine. That goes against the 49ers' moral trade compass.

The only way the 49ers trade for Darnold, or any quarterback for that matter, is if they are making him the starter for 2021. Giving up draft capital for a player to just compete for the job or act as a backup is a joke. There is no way the 49ers are having Darnold cross their mind, and if they are it is because Saleh is calling them about him.

An upgrade at quarterback is something the 49ers need to keep their eyes on as the offseason progresses. But they have to truly be an upgrade, not just a player with some intrigue like Darnold.

The search for an upgrade goes on.