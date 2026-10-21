4 Trades the 49ers Must Consider Before the Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is less than three weeks away.

That means the San Francisco 49ers need to lay out any possible trades that they could make, and I have some ideas that will work. Here are the four trades the 49ers must consider before the deadline.

Khalil Mack

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’ve been pounding the table for the 49ers to go save Khalil Mack from the Los Angeles Chargers for weeks. And now that the Chargers are still winless on their Bye, it makes for the perfect time to try.

Adding an edge rusher is the best move the 49ers can make at any other position. Even with Nick Bosa returning, they can’t bank on him to remain healthy for the rest of the season.

And if he is, it’ll make adding Mack much sweeter. They’ll have Bosa and Mack complementing each other and can rotate rookie Romello Height to keep them fresh. This trade makes too much sense for them to attempt.

DeForest Buckner

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle against Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If an edge rusher isn’t available, then the 49ers should pivot to the interior, paving the way for them to reunite with DeForest Buckner. The Indianapolis Colts are in a free fall after firing General Manager Chris Ballard.

They’re likely headed for a fire sale, especially after Buckner’s postgame comments in Week 6. Reuniting with Buckner would be a perfect story with the 49ers trending towards a Super Bowl appearance.

Buckner will allow the 49ers to be a destructive defensive front from the inside and out. They will create a lethal trio of Buckner, Osa Odighizuwa, and rookie Gracen Halton. That alone is enticing to make a reality.

Jauan Jennings

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (14) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) line up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding a player on the defensive line shouldn’t be the only trade the 49ers should consider. Given the shakiness of the wide receiver position with all of the injuries, the 49ers should consider bringing Jauan Jennings back.

He could be on the way out of Minnesota after he was visibly upset on the sidelines in Week 5. The Vikings have been looking to add receivers, which means Jennings is the odd man out.

He’s not going to significantly boost the offense, but he’ll provide a sizable impact and dependability that they don’t have right now. Plus, it won’t take him long to acclimate to the offense, and he should come at a low cost.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) signals a first down after a reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the 49ers aren’t interested in another reunification, then they should look at Brian Thomas Jr. He’s been completely phased out from the Jacksonville Jaguars, with this last week being the exclamation point.

Thomas and the Jaguars need a split. He hasn’t been anywhere close to his impact from his rookie season. Perhaps the 49ers can bring that back out of him. Thomas has solid route-running ability to fit.

The main concern would be his mentality. Is he tough enough to be a fit for the 49ers? If he is and comes at a reasonable cost, then the 49ers should take a flyer on him and see if he can significantly boost them this year and become part of their future core.

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