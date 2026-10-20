49ers Have 3 Defenders Who Deserve Bigger Roles

The San Francisco 49ers do not have the highest-end name talent, but the group is starting to ascend together. The rise of three players who did not have significant roles earlier in the season could lead to the defense finishing stronger than expected, though. Can the 49ers continue to get these four contributors on the field?

San Francisco 49ers Must Play These 3 Defenders More

Mykel Williams

Williams is recovering from an ACL injury and just debuted last week. So, it is not a huge shock he has not played much. However, despite the small sample it is clear that the defense is better with Williams on the field. The 49ers allow a 44.6% success rate without Williams on the field. When he has played this year, the opponent success rate is 29.8%. Opponents' yards per play is down from 5.1 to 3.3.

The numbers will normalize with more playing time. Still, he is clearly showing up and making a difference. San Francisco is going to need to play Williams more.

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Jaden Dugger

The rookie was in a minimal role to start the season. However, Dre Greenlaw being suspended has put him in a huge role over the past two weeks. Overall, the defense is better with Dugger. The success rate is down from 43.6% to 42% when Dugger plays. Meanwhile, the expected points allowed go from -0.014 to -0.107. The defense is more efficient when Dugger is on the field. The rookie should continue to get notable snaps.

Malik Mustapha

Mustapha played sparingly early in the year. Then, he started the past two weeks with Marques Sigle injured. He has been a heat-seeking missile and a game-changer when he is on the field. The 49ers allow a positive EPA when Mustapha is not on the field. However, it is -0.201 when he is on the field. The 49ers' success rate drops from 47.9% without him to 36.3% with him on the field. Their yards per play are down from 5.1 to 4.6.

All three have not seen the field together much. However, the defense's success rate is just 33% allowed when they are playing. That is down from 47%. Lastly, their yards per play is down from 4.9 to 4.

Williams will play more. As Sigle and Greenlaw return to the lineup, it will be interesting to see how much Dugger and Mustapha can continue to mix in.