49ers Have 3 Defenders Who Deserve Bigger Roles
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The San Francisco 49ers do not have the highest-end name talent, but the group is starting to ascend together. The rise of three players who did not have significant roles earlier in the season could lead to the defense finishing stronger than expected, though. Can the 49ers continue to get these four contributors on the field?
San Francisco 49ers Must Play These 3 Defenders More
Mykel Williams
Williams is recovering from an ACL injury and just debuted last week. So, it is not a huge shock he has not played much. However, despite the small sample it is clear that the defense is better with Williams on the field. The 49ers allow a 44.6% success rate without Williams on the field. When he has played this year, the opponent success rate is 29.8%. Opponents' yards per play is down from 5.1 to 3.3.
The numbers will normalize with more playing time. Still, he is clearly showing up and making a difference. San Francisco is going to need to play Williams more.
Jaden Dugger
The rookie was in a minimal role to start the season. However, Dre Greenlaw being suspended has put him in a huge role over the past two weeks. Overall, the defense is better with Dugger. The success rate is down from 43.6% to 42% when Dugger plays. Meanwhile, the expected points allowed go from -0.014 to -0.107. The defense is more efficient when Dugger is on the field. The rookie should continue to get notable snaps.
Malik Mustapha
Mustapha played sparingly early in the year. Then, he started the past two weeks with Marques Sigle injured. He has been a heat-seeking missile and a game-changer when he is on the field. The 49ers allow a positive EPA when Mustapha is not on the field. However, it is -0.201 when he is on the field. The 49ers' success rate drops from 47.9% without him to 36.3% with him on the field. Their yards per play are down from 5.1 to 4.6.
All three have not seen the field together much. However, the defense's success rate is just 33% allowed when they are playing. That is down from 47%. Lastly, their yards per play is down from 4.9 to 4.
Williams will play more. As Sigle and Greenlaw return to the lineup, it will be interesting to see how much Dugger and Mustapha can continue to mix in.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley