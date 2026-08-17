49ers Rookie Stock Report After Preseason Opener

With the San Francisco 49ers' first preseason game completed, what does the rookie class look like, and what expectations have shifted since the preseason started?

Chicago Bears Rookie Review After Preseason Week 1

De’Zhaun Stribling

Stribling was dominant, hauling in seven passes for 63 yards. The addition of Deebo Samuel and the emergence of Demarcus Robinson still have him pushing for the third wide receiver role, but he is going to be hard to ignore if he keeps playing like this.

Romello Height

Height played 18 snaps with 13 in pass rush scenarios. He will likely have a similar split early in his NFL career. However, he did not produce any pressures. The team will need him to step into the pass rush specialist role, so the pressures need to come.

Kaelon Black

Black did not play due to an injury. He might be giving the 49ers a tough decision when it comes to adding another back.

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Gracen Halton



Halton played 30 snaps and flashed, with a pressure and four run stops. The team needs to move him up the depth chart. Right now, he is behind second-year UDFA Sebastian Valdez, but that is unlikely to remain. Halton should get work against tougher competition next week, which means the team will have to move him up.

Carver Willis

Willis played 33 snaps, all at left guard, in the preseason opener. PFF gave him an 84.4 grade, which is well above average. This led to him getting a chance with the first team the following week. Things were rocky, as Willis is still adjusting to the NFL. Still, he appears to be firmly in the competition and has a big chance to improve his stock next week.

Ephesians Prysock

Prysock played 53 snaps, with 28 snaps being in coverage. It was a mixed bag, as he missed a tackle, but he was strong in coverage. The most important thing is that the raw talent with traits is getting needed experience.

Jaden Dugger

Dugger started and played 30 snaps as the MIKE, which is the role Fred Warner plays. He looked strong with three tackles and two run stops. His roster spot is locked down, and he already jumped second-year linebacker Nick Martin.

Enrique Cruz

Cruz played 33 snaps at left tackle, with 23 pass-blocking snaps and 10 run-blocking snaps. He allowed two pressures and had issues in the run game. The question might be whether a year on the practice squad would do him well.