4 49ers Who Raised Their Stock From the Preseason Opener

The San Francisco 49ers were defeated in the preseason opener by the Tennessee Titans. Winning or losing isn't what matters in that game.

What matters is how certain players performed. Roster spots and roles on the team will be determined in these games. With that said, here are four 49ers who raised their stock.

De'Zhaun Stribling

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (15) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By far, the most impressive player on the 49ers against the Titans was De'Zhaun Stribling. It didn't start great for Stribling. He dropped a pass on the opening series.

He must've taken that drop to heart, as he wouldn't drop another pass after that. Stribling was locked in, making every tough catch look so natural.

His highlight of the game came from a 32-yard catch. Stribling finished the game with seven catches for 63 yards. The hype from training camp translated perfectly in the preseason opener.

Gracen Halton

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Gracen Halton (93) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another rookie who was impressive and arguably the second-best player of the game was Gracen Halton. He was incredibly fun to watch, terrorizing the Titans in the trenches.

Whether it was to stuff a run or get to Cam Ward, Halton did it all. Even if he didn't make a play, he was impacting it in another way. Halton displayed a ton of explosiveness and agility.

This is what the 49ers need at the interior. It's what they envisioned they'd get when they drafted him. Similar to Stribling, he performed as advertised.

Jaden Dugger

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Gracen Halton (93) celebrates with linebacker Jaden Dugger (53) after a defensive stop during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's better than two rookies raising their stock? Three rookies. Jaden Dugger was a player I thought would be a project this year, but he stood out immensely against the Titans.

He didn't look like a rookie. Every movement he made on the field wasn't wasted. He moved like an intelligent player with five years of experience, not like a rookie.

Dugger's physical traits are also impressive. He's quick, agile, and fairly strong. It's like he's a linebacker and a strong safety in one body. His stock has increased significantly.

Ephesians Prysock

Aug 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ephesians Prysock (35) during training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was only one play that stood out from Ephesians Prysock, but it was more than enough to help him raise his stock. It occurred with just under five minutes left in the first quarter.

Tennessee was knocking on the door of the end zone. Cam Ward targeted Carnell Tate at the goal-line pylon, but was thwarted by Prysock.

He defended Tate extremely well and didn't get too handsy. He wisely placed his hand on Tate's hip instead of his torso. This should make the 49ers coaches excited moving forward.

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