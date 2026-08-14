4 49ers Who Raised Their Stock From the Preseason Opener
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The San Francisco 49ers were defeated in the preseason opener by the Tennessee Titans. Winning or losing isn't what matters in that game.
What matters is how certain players performed. Roster spots and roles on the team will be determined in these games. With that said, here are four 49ers who raised their stock.
De'Zhaun Stribling
By far, the most impressive player on the 49ers against the Titans was De'Zhaun Stribling. It didn't start great for Stribling. He dropped a pass on the opening series.
He must've taken that drop to heart, as he wouldn't drop another pass after that. Stribling was locked in, making every tough catch look so natural.
His highlight of the game came from a 32-yard catch. Stribling finished the game with seven catches for 63 yards. The hype from training camp translated perfectly in the preseason opener.
Gracen Halton
Another rookie who was impressive and arguably the second-best player of the game was Gracen Halton. He was incredibly fun to watch, terrorizing the Titans in the trenches.
Whether it was to stuff a run or get to Cam Ward, Halton did it all. Even if he didn't make a play, he was impacting it in another way. Halton displayed a ton of explosiveness and agility.
This is what the 49ers need at the interior. It's what they envisioned they'd get when they drafted him. Similar to Stribling, he performed as advertised.
Jaden Dugger
What's better than two rookies raising their stock? Three rookies. Jaden Dugger was a player I thought would be a project this year, but he stood out immensely against the Titans.
He didn't look like a rookie. Every movement he made on the field wasn't wasted. He moved like an intelligent player with five years of experience, not like a rookie.
Dugger's physical traits are also impressive. He's quick, agile, and fairly strong. It's like he's a linebacker and a strong safety in one body. His stock has increased significantly.
Ephesians Prysock
There was only one play that stood out from Ephesians Prysock, but it was more than enough to help him raise his stock. It occurred with just under five minutes left in the first quarter.
Tennessee was knocking on the door of the end zone. Cam Ward targeted Carnell Tate at the goal-line pylon, but was thwarted by Prysock.
He defended Tate extremely well and didn't get too handsy. He wisely placed his hand on Tate's hip instead of his torso. This should make the 49ers coaches excited moving forward.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN