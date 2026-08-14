5 49ers Roster Battles Have Clear Favorites After Preseason Opener
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers preseason opener did not solve everything when it comes to the roster competition. However, the team did give us some clarity based on how things played out. Five position battles are looking a lot closer to being resolved now that one-third of the preseason is complete.
San Francisco 49ers Preseason Opener Provides Clarity on 5 Position Battles
Left Guard
The left guard position is still the most up for grabs right now. However, it is clear that Connor Colby is far from winning the job. After spending a few weeks with the first team, the 49ers moved him to right guard. He played the first half at right guard and did not take any left guard snaps.
Robert Jones started at left guard and looked fine. Rookie Carver Willis played the second half behind him. If anything, it might be the rookie pushing the free-agent signing.
Starting Wide Receiver
De’Zhaun Stribling was everything the 49ers could have asked for in his preseason debut. He caught seven passes for 63 yards. Stribling flashed long arms and an ability to catch the ball away from his body. Even with Christian Kirk healthy, the team still has to get him on the field. Even Deebo Samuel could be pushed for the second spot.
Cornerback
Renardo Green was expected to be pushed this preseason. However, he has been excellent in training camp so far. In response, the 49ers rested him with the rest of the starters. Jack Jones was expected to push him, and he looked good in the preseason. However, he suffered an injury. Nate Hobbs has been extremely quiet. It looks like Green will win the job without being pressed.
Depth Defensive Line
James Thompson has been a fun UDFA to watch so far this offseason. He had a good OTA session and followed that up with a strong training camp. Now, he is converting things into the preseason. Thompson was creating havoc in the run and pass game. He is still being pushed by Sebastian Valdez and other rookie UDFA Bryson Eason. However, he is shining over both and could be the fifth interior lineman.
Punt Return
The team released Junior Bergen, and Jacob Cowing is banged up. Samuel is expected to return kicks but does not return punts. So, when Watkins returned punts in the preseason opener and looked good, it felt as though he was very close to locking that job down.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley