5 49ers Roster Battles Have Clear Favorites After Preseason Opener

The San Francisco 49ers preseason opener did not solve everything when it comes to the roster competition. However, the team did give us some clarity based on how things played out. Five position battles are looking a lot closer to being resolved now that one-third of the preseason is complete.

San Francisco 49ers Preseason Opener Provides Clarity on 5 Position Battles

Left Guard

The left guard position is still the most up for grabs right now. However, it is clear that Connor Colby is far from winning the job. After spending a few weeks with the first team, the 49ers moved him to right guard. He played the first half at right guard and did not take any left guard snaps.

Robert Jones started at left guard and looked fine. Rookie Carver Willis played the second half behind him. If anything, it might be the rookie pushing the free-agent signing.

Starting Wide Receiver

De’Zhaun Stribling was everything the 49ers could have asked for in his preseason debut. He caught seven passes for 63 yards. Stribling flashed long arms and an ability to catch the ball away from his body. Even with Christian Kirk healthy, the team still has to get him on the field. Even Deebo Samuel could be pushed for the second spot.

It's a nice luxury to have a WR who can run by a DB but the most impressive part of this is Stribling keeping the ball away from his body and spinning away from the DB so he can't make a play. He might be good. Never know! pic.twitter.com/FjvjyxuxkW — Kyle Posey (@KP_Show) August 14, 2026

Cornerback

Renardo Green was expected to be pushed this preseason. However, he has been excellent in training camp so far. In response, the 49ers rested him with the rest of the starters. Jack Jones was expected to push him, and he looked good in the preseason. However, he suffered an injury. Nate Hobbs has been extremely quiet. It looks like Green will win the job without being pressed.

Depth Defensive Line

James Thompson has been a fun UDFA to watch so far this offseason. He had a good OTA session and followed that up with a strong training camp. Now, he is converting things into the preseason. Thompson was creating havoc in the run and pass game. He is still being pushed by Sebastian Valdez and other rookie UDFA Bryson Eason. However, he is shining over both and could be the fifth interior lineman.

Punt Return

The team released Junior Bergen, and Jacob Cowing is banged up. Samuel is expected to return kicks but does not return punts. So, when Watkins returned punts in the preseason opener and looked good, it felt as though he was very close to locking that job down.