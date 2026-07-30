One 49ers Starter is Responding Well to Training Camp Competition

One player who was entering training camp with more on the line than others was veteran Renardo Green. Green is entering his third NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers. Green had a strong rookie season but did not back it up during his second year. So, the 49ers spent the offseason challenging him. So far, it appears he has taken to the challenge.

Renardo Green is Ready to Take a Step for San Francisco 49ers

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated was just at 49ers camp, and he saw Green as one of the clear risers. He noted that Raheem Morris has done a great job with Green.

Morris has really dug in on the development of Renardo Green, who looks ready to take a step Albert Breer

The 49ers pushed Green in a few ways. First, they benched him during a series in the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks. Darrell Luter immediately allowed a touchdown when he came into the game.

So, the team knew they had to improve their depth. They added three legitimate options. In free agency, they signed Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs. Both of them were coming off of years were they were deemed the starter on their previous team.

The team also drafted Ephesians Prysock. The selection was late enough that it is more of a high upside swing than anything else. However, it is another name to push Green.

While Hobbs could play the slot, Deommodore Lenoir is locked down into his spot on the outside. So, it is clear that Green is the one that is facing the heat. Green said that he felt it this offseason, but said that he respects Kyle Shanahan for pushing him and trying to bring the best out of him.

“He told me how he sees me, and it is kind of similar to how I see myself,” Green noted. “I know what I am capable to do and what i want out of his game, so I am appreciate him for pushing me.”

Green appreciates being pushed by coach Kyle Shanahan: pic.twitter.com/7pbEyLg42X — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 29, 2026

Green noted that when Shanahan calls him out, or tells him he thinks he could have made a play, Green can only respect the discussion because he agrees that he could have done better himself. That is the type of accountability that team is looking for from their veterans this year.

The best news for the 49ers would be to sign those cornerbacks only to have two quality depth pieces sit for most of the year. That would shown Green has taken a big step forward. This would be a huge development for the 49ers.