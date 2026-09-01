5 Biggest Questions Facing 49ers Before Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers roster and practice squad are set. So, they will most likely have a few days of calm before things start to pick up again. Now that we went from 90 to 53, what are the biggest questions on the current roster?

Who will start at left guard?

The left guard battle appears to be nearing an end. Brett Toth and Austen Pleasants were too injured, and Robert Jones was released after not being a fit. Connor Colby might get back into the mix, but he has spent the last month at right guard. That is not a sign of a Week 1 left guard starter.

Right now, it looks like rookie fourth-round pick Carver Willis is the man. However, he is transitioning from tackle and has only worked with the first team for a few weeks. The 49ers brought in Jarrett Patterson via a trade.

He likely will be a backup center and a depth guard but could also compete there. Who starts Week 1?

Who is the backup running back?

The backup running back competition did not kick off until the last week of the preseason. Both Kaelon Black and Jordan James were injured this summer, but both are healthy now. They both played in the preseason finale and now have a week to make their case for backing up Christian McCaffrey. Who gets that first carry when McCaffrey leaves the field?

Who is the third linebacker?

The 49ers have Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw as their two starting linebackers. While they will not play three linebacker looks much, it is a part of the versatile defense that Raheem Morris wants to run.

So, the question is who the third linebacker is. Tatum Bethune will back up Warner, but the rest is up for debate. Is Garrett Wallow the Greenlaw backup, and does that leave it to one of Luke Gifford or Jaden Dugger?

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Who starts on the edge?

With Mykel Williams on the PUP, someone has to start across from Nick Bosa in Week 1. Sam Okuayinonu has been that guy most of the summer. Keion White has been hurt, but is healthy now and might be the favorite to land the job. Romello Height is a designated pass rusher. Does White start?

How do they add a long snapper?

The team currently does not have a long snapper. What is the roster move that allows him to come up, or do they use up his practice squad elevations in the first couple of weeks?