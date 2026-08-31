5 Biggest 49ers Winners From Final Roster Cuts

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have completed their roster cuts, who are the biggest winners on the roster?

San Francisco 49ers' biggest roster cut winners

Brayden Willis

The tight end spent the entire preseason on the roster bubble. He is entering his fourth year with the 49ers, but has only been active for 23 games. So, he knows the roster yo-yo. However, he played well enough in this preseason to get a chance on the roster. The move likely signals George Kittle missing Week 1, and the team leaning on the extra depth.

Carver Willis

It is hard to say anyone but Willis will start in Week 1 for the 49ers. Connor Colby made the team, but has been playing right guard for the past couple of weeks. Robert Jones was cut. Brett Toth and Austen Pleasants were placed on the IR. There are no other candidates to compete for the spot. The rookie from the fourth-round won the job by default, but he won the job.

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James Thompson Jr.

The rookie UDFA from Illinois looked buried on the depth chart at the start of the season. He was competing with a fellow rookie UDFA in Bryson Eason. Thompson was also behind two former UDFAs, Sebastian Valdez and Evan Anderson. These two had been on the roster longer than Thompson.

More than anything, the 49ers had four locks ahead of this group of four. So, one player at most would make the team, and that was only if they decided to have a fifth interior lineman. Thompson beat out the others and forced his way onto the roster.

Keion White

One week ago, White was injured, and his Week 1 status was in doubt. He came back, started, and made the team. More than that, Mykel Williams is now set to be on the PUP. He will miss the first six games of the season. So, White is not only expected to start in Week 1; he is going to start for the first stretch of the season.

Tatum Bethune

Bethune was seeing his roster spot slip away. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw were the top two starters. Nick Martin and Jaden Dugger were drafted after him. Luke Gifford and Garrett Wallow brought more as veterans and special teams assets. So, it was hard to see where Bethune fit in. He played too well in the preseason and locked down a spot.