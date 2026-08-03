Deebo Samuel Could Fill Two Major Roles for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers might have been able to fill spots for one with the addition of Deebo Samuel. Samuel gives the team an obvious addition to the wide receiver room, but the two return jobs are also both wide open. According to General Manager John Lynch, Samuel is going to be in the mix for both.

San Francisco 49ers have a new return game option

Samuel comes into the NFL with a strong track record of kick returns. He has 41 in his career, and last year he had 15 returns. Lynch made it sound like returning kicks would be a legitimate part of Samuel's role rather than something used only in certain situations, so it looks like he will have the inside track to that role. The team is going to give him every chance to prove himself.

That is good because the team was struggling to find a kick return option. They lost Skyy Moore in free agency and did not have any urgency to replace him.

The return game has been one of the bigger questions on special teams entering training camp. Having a veteran who has already handled that role in the NFL gives the coaching staff a reliable option instead of forcing a rookie into the job.

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Junior Bergen is one of the few healthy options on the roster with legitimate kick return experience. Isaac Guerendo does, but is currently not healthy.

The question will come down to punt returns. Samuel has no experience in the NFL returning punts. That is also an unresolved spot, and there is a chance that the team calls on Samuel to step into the role.

However, they do have some internal options with punt return experience such as Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing. Still, Cowing is not a lock to make the roster, and Watkins has not been able to prove that he can stay healthy.

If healthy, there is a good chance that Watkins will earn the starting spot. Still, Samuel gives the 49ers flexibility. If injuries pile up or no one separates themselves, they already know they have a proven returner who can step in and handle the workload.

However, there is a good chance that Samuel could end up as the kick and punt return starter for the 49ers by the time that the season is over. Keep an eye on how active Samuel gets in the return game and whether he returns punts.