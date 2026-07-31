How the 49ers Are Better After Signing Deebo Samuel

Back like he never left.

Deebo Samuel has signed a one-year, $7 million deal to reunite with the San Francisco 49ers. He returns to the team that drafted him after being traded to the Washington Commanders over a year ago.

Samuel coming back was the least surprising news ever. The moment Ricky Pearsall was sidelined from training camp due to knee swelling from his PCL injury last season, his future became bleak. Signing Samuel became obvious after that.

What’s also obvious is that the 49ers are a better team now with Samuel back. That may sound crazy considering Samuel barely returned and was a free agent for five months for a reason. He’s not the same player anymore.

While that’s true, one indisputable thing is that Samuel is an upgrade over Pearsall. It’s clear by now that Pearsall isn’t a reliable player. His latest injury is proof that he can’t shake being injury-prone.

49ers are better with Samuel instead of Pearsall

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Unlucky or not, Pearsall isn’t a player the 49ers can count on. If he didn’t get hurt now, the odds are likely that he would’ve missed time during the regular season. In fact, I think it’s a guarantee he would’ve.

Can anyone with a straight face believe Pearsall would’ve been healthy this year if his PCL was fine? He is who he is, which is why this latest injury isn’t surprising at all.

He can’t contribute because he’s never healthy. You can’t say that about Samuel. Unlike Pearsall, the 49ers know he will play practically every game.

Pearsall, when healthy, is a better talent. But when is he ever healthy? The best ability is availability. The 49ers are a better team with Samuel because he’ll play and contribute.

He’ll give them an impact. All Pearsall does is give the 49ers false hope. That’s what happened last season. He looked sweet until he hurt his PCL.

And while he deserves credit for trying to tough it out later, the reality is that he’s not helpful or reliable. Samuel is both. The 49ers are better for it.

Even if Samuel gets banged up, he’ll still have a bit of impact. Now, he wasn’t lights out last season with the Commanders, but considering he was without Jayden Daniels a lot, he did a pretty fine job.

It should be better for him with the 49ers since this is the offense that’s always optimized his talent. And if he struggles somewhat, it’s still better than not having an adequately active receiver.

San Francisco is a better offense with him sliding in for Pearsall

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