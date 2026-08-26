Why Jed York’s Arrest Has No Effect on the 49ers

All eyes were on 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday for his first press conference since Jed York was arrested on Aug. 23.

It was going to be interesting to see what Shanahan’s response would be when inevitably asked about York. One of the more intriguing questions asked of him was whether York’s arrest was a distraction.

Having an owner be at the forefront of the news cycle can have that effect since it’s all over the place. However, Shanahan shut down any notion of that, as he made it clear that it has nothing to do with the team.

“I don't need much of a message to the guys. I think that's kind of irrelevant to our guys,” Shanahan said. My view as the coach is does it have an effect on us as a team? And that’s what I continue to answer on.

“From a football standpoint, it has no effect on us. As far as what we do day-to-day, what we talk about. It hasn’t been mentioned in a meeting today, it doesn't have to do with what happens on the field.”

It’s impossible not to side with Shanahan on this. He’s perfectly spot on. Yes, York’s arrest is wild and embarrassing. But that’s more of his own look, his own doing, and his own shame than the 49ers'.

What does his arrest have to do with Brock Purdy? De’Zhaun Stribling? Osa Odighizuwa? Nothing. Not one bit. It has zero impact on the football team. If the 49ers lose to the Rams, it won’t be because York’s arrest was a distraction.

The same thing goes for Shanahan’s car accident. Do you think these players are spending adequate time and energy on this? I’m not sure why anyone would think it would.

And if it somehow did, that’s extremely alarming. It means the players aren’t focused on what’s at hand for them in practice and for Week 1 against the Rams in Australia.

If anything, it’s the NFL that’s feeling a great effect from York being arrested. The regular season is just around the corner, and this is what happens right before it begins?

York is a lock to receive some sort of punishment from the league. There’s no telling what it will be (a fine, suspension, etc.), but something will happen. The NFL is the one that is viewing him as a distraction.

Not the 49ers.

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