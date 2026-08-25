The Good and Not So Good from Day 17 of 49ers Camp: Stribling Keeps Dominating
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SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished their 17th and final day of training camp. Here's who stood out.
THE GOOD
1. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling
He's playing through a right shoulder injury and he's still the best wide receiver on the team. Today, he lost his one-on-one matchup against Jack Jones, who broke up the pass when Stribling was running deep. After that rep, Shanahan called Stribling over to him and gave him some coaching points. Whatever Shanahan said worked, because Stribling went on to dominate practice with one healthy shoulder. He caught four passes for roughly 80 yards. After every catch, he awkwardly flipped the ball back to a coach with his left hand, because his right shoulder hurts. The 49ers need him to stay healthy all season and to catch at least 70 passes. If he can do that, they'll win lots of games.
2. Running back Christian McCaffrey
Practiced for the second day in a row and looked perfectly healthy. Caught three passes and carried the ball many many times. I believe McCaffrey when he says he wasn't injured and the 49ers simply agreed to let him skip two weeks of camp. I think he wants a new deal and is salty that the 49ers didn't give him one. Who knows, maybe they want to extend McCaffrey, but haven't been able to get Jed York on the phone. More on him in a minute.
3. Tight end Luke Farrell
Caught a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy in the red zone. Farrell is having a good camp, which means the 49ers have three good veteran tight ends -- him, George Kittle and Jake Tonges. Those three should play alongside McCaffrey and Stribling as much as possible. Forget Deebo Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk, and use Mike Evans sparingly. If the 49ers overuse Evans, he won't make it through the season.
4. Safety Marques Sigle
Intercepted a pass that Purdy threw over the middle to Demarcus Robinson. The pass was high, Robinson jumped and tipped the ball into the air. Sigle dove and came down with it. Purdy is having a good camp, but whenever he misses, he tends to miss high, which is why he liked Jauan Jennings so much. Jennings would have caught this pass. Robinson isn't as tall, so he tipped it to the defense.
5. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown
Broke up a pass that was intended for Deebo Samuel during 1-on-1 drills. I could put Samuel in the not-so-good section, but I want to be positive, so I'll focus on Brown shutting down a "wide receiver." It's always impressive when a safety does that.
6. Defensive end Sam Okuayinonu.
Beat starting right tackle Colton McKivitz around the edge to sack Purdy during 11-on-11 team drills. Okuayinonu has taken practically all of the first-team reps at defensive end in camp. That's because Nick Bosa hasn't participated at all, and Romello Height has been in and out. Today, he missed practice with an ankle injury he suffered against the Chargers.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Owner Jed York
Did not show up to practice. Apparently, he lives in Ohio and hasn't been around the facility in a while, which is odd. Didn't his parents turn the team over to him because they didn't want to live in California and run the day-to-day operations? Isn't that what York is supposed to be doing? Can he run the team from Ohio while he's dealing with humiliating legal issues? Because for the past month, team CEO Al Guido has been at practically every practice. If you didn't know better, you'd think he was the 49ers' owner. Maybe he will be soon.
2. Quarterback Brock Purdy
Got intercepted trying to force a pass over the middle. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris affectionately called Purdy "The Layer King" because of his ability to float balls over the middle with touch. This offseason, those passes are often sailing a bit too high. Surprisingly, Purdy's best throws have gone outside the numbers. He really missed George Kittle. Fortunately for Purdy, Kittle will be back soon.
3. Cornerback Jack Jones
Gave up a 30-yard catch to De'Zhaun Stribling, then pushed him to the ground after the play. Keep in mind, Stribling has a shoulder injury and was wearing a black non-contact jersey, meaning Jones wasn't supposed to touch him, let alone push him to the ground. Stribling stayed down for a few seconds and got up slowly. The team needs to fine Jones for that mental mistake.
4. Nickelback Upton Stout
Missed practice with a groin injury. Deommodore Lenoir took his place at nickelback. No disrespect to Stout, but Lenoir is better at that position.
5. Wide receiver Mike Evans
Missed yet another practice, this time with groin tightness. Which means Evans missed more than half of training camp this year. He never went more than a few practices in a row without getting injured. I expect his season will play out similarly..
6. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins
Lost both of his reps during 1-on-1 drills, first to Siran Neal, then to Jack Jones. Both times, Watkins ran a deep comeback route and created zero separation. Then he did the same thing during 11-on-11s, and the pass got broken up. Watkins is a good athlete, but he can't get himself open or make contested catches, which means he's a system guy and a backup.
7. Wide receiver Jacob Cowing
Missed practice with a groin injury. Like Evans, Cowing can't go more than a few days without tweaking something. Unlike Evans, Cowing isn't a future Hall of Famer. He still should make the team.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn