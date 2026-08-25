The Good and Not So Good from Day 17 of 49ers Camp: Stribling Keeps Dominating

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished their 17th and final day of training camp. Here's who stood out.

THE GOOD

1. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

He's playing through a right shoulder injury and he's still the best wide receiver on the team. Today, he lost his one-on-one matchup against Jack Jones, who broke up the pass when Stribling was running deep. After that rep, Shanahan called Stribling over to him and gave him some coaching points. Whatever Shanahan said worked, because Stribling went on to dominate practice with one healthy shoulder. He caught four passes for roughly 80 yards. After every catch, he awkwardly flipped the ball back to a coach with his left hand, because his right shoulder hurts. The 49ers need him to stay healthy all season and to catch at least 70 passes. If he can do that, they'll win lots of games.

2. Running back Christian McCaffrey

Practiced for the second day in a row and looked perfectly healthy. Caught three passes and carried the ball many many times. I believe McCaffrey when he says he wasn't injured and the 49ers simply agreed to let him skip two weeks of camp. I think he wants a new deal and is salty that the 49ers didn't give him one. Who knows, maybe they want to extend McCaffrey, but haven't been able to get Jed York on the phone. More on him in a minute.

3. Tight end Luke Farrell

Caught a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy in the red zone. Farrell is having a good camp, which means the 49ers have three good veteran tight ends -- him, George Kittle and Jake Tonges. Those three should play alongside McCaffrey and Stribling as much as possible. Forget Deebo Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk, and use Mike Evans sparingly. If the 49ers overuse Evans, he won't make it through the season.

4. Safety Marques Sigle

Intercepted a pass that Purdy threw over the middle to Demarcus Robinson. The pass was high, Robinson jumped and tipped the ball into the air. Sigle dove and came down with it. Purdy is having a good camp, but whenever he misses, he tends to miss high, which is why he liked Jauan Jennings so much. Jennings would have caught this pass. Robinson isn't as tall, so he tipped it to the defense.

5. Safety Ji'Ayir Brown

Broke up a pass that was intended for Deebo Samuel during 1-on-1 drills. I could put Samuel in the not-so-good section, but I want to be positive, so I'll focus on Brown shutting down a "wide receiver." It's always impressive when a safety does that.

6. Defensive end Sam Okuayinonu.

Beat starting right tackle Colton McKivitz around the edge to sack Purdy during 11-on-11 team drills. Okuayinonu has taken practically all of the first-team reps at defensive end in camp. That's because Nick Bosa hasn't participated at all, and Romello Height has been in and out. Today, he missed practice with an ankle injury he suffered against the Chargers.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Owner Jed York

Did not show up to practice. Apparently, he lives in Ohio and hasn't been around the facility in a while, which is odd. Didn't his parents turn the team over to him because they didn't want to live in California and run the day-to-day operations? Isn't that what York is supposed to be doing? Can he run the team from Ohio while he's dealing with humiliating legal issues? Because for the past month, team CEO Al Guido has been at practically every practice. If you didn't know better, you'd think he was the 49ers' owner. Maybe he will be soon.

2. Quarterback Brock Purdy

Got intercepted trying to force a pass over the middle. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris affectionately called Purdy "The Layer King" because of his ability to float balls over the middle with touch. This offseason, those passes are often sailing a bit too high. Surprisingly, Purdy's best throws have gone outside the numbers. He really missed George Kittle. Fortunately for Purdy, Kittle will be back soon.

3. Cornerback Jack Jones

Gave up a 30-yard catch to De'Zhaun Stribling, then pushed him to the ground after the play. Keep in mind, Stribling has a shoulder injury and was wearing a black non-contact jersey, meaning Jones wasn't supposed to touch him, let alone push him to the ground. Stribling stayed down for a few seconds and got up slowly. The team needs to fine Jones for that mental mistake.

4. Nickelback Upton Stout

Missed practice with a groin injury. Deommodore Lenoir took his place at nickelback. No disrespect to Stout, but Lenoir is better at that position.

5. Wide receiver Mike Evans

Missed yet another practice, this time with groin tightness. Which means Evans missed more than half of training camp this year. He never went more than a few practices in a row without getting injured. I expect his season will play out similarly..

6. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins

Lost both of his reps during 1-on-1 drills, first to Siran Neal, then to Jack Jones. Both times, Watkins ran a deep comeback route and created zero separation. Then he did the same thing during 11-on-11s, and the pass got broken up. Watkins is a good athlete, but he can't get himself open or make contested catches, which means he's a system guy and a backup.

7. Wide receiver Jacob Cowing

Missed practice with a groin injury. Like Evans, Cowing can't go more than a few days without tweaking something. Unlike Evans, Cowing isn't a future Hall of Famer. He still should make the team.