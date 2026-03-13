4 Free Agents the 49ers Could Sign to Replace Bryce Huff

Right after the San Francisco 49ers signed Dre Greenlaw, it was announced that edge rusher Bryce Huff is retiring.

The 49ers go from strengthening one area, then get weakened in another. Now, they must consider finding Huff's replacement in free agency, and it starts with one of these free agents.

Joey Bosa

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a need for an edge rusher, you better believe the 49ers will be in on Joey Bosa. They tried to make it work last year in free agency before the Buffalo Bills outbid them.

I'm sure the dream to pair him up with his brother, Nick Bosa, is still on the minds of the 49ers. Now that Huff is retired, it opens up that pathway for them.

The issue, as it was last year, will be the cost to sign him. And for a player who will be 31 years old with an injury history to start the 2026 season, that's not advisable. But it's the 49ers, so they will try to get him.

Dante Fowler Jr.

After the 49ers acquired Osa Odighizuwa, there's a chance they can go after another Cowboys player, Dante Fowler Jr. The 49ers have the inside track to him with Matt Eberflus.

Fowler recorded three sacks and 27 pressures in 17 games played this past season. Those aren't needle-moving numbers, but he's just a year removed from when he tallied 10.5 sacks and 45 pressures.

Plus, he will benefit more from playing with the 49ers to complement Bosa on the other side. That should make it easier for him to make a greater impact and to get to the quarterback.

D.J. Wonnum

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) reacts with cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If the 49ers want someone under 30 years old, then they should look into D.J. Wonnum. He's not a traditional three-point stance edge rusher like how the 49ers prefer.

But defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has his edge rushers stand up. If Morris runs his own or some sort of his scheme with the 49ers, Wonnum can fit.

He's only 28 years old, which is great to invest in. This past season, he recorded 3 sacks and 28 pressures in 16 games played.

Leonard Floyd

This would be awkward, but it makes sense for the 49ers to bring back Leonard Floyd. He played for Morris last season after the 49ers released him.

Floyd tallied 3.5 sacks and 31 pressures in 15 games played. It's a steep drop-off from the 8.5 sacks and 48 pressures he registered in 2024 with the 49ers.

But the 49ers just need someone to fit for 2026, and they know Floyd can. He's arguably the most perfect free agent available for the 49ers. It just might be tough for Floyd to return after his release.

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