Why the 49ers Drafted Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton

If there is one thing the San Francisco 49ers love to do in the NFL draft, it’s drafting defensive linemen.

And after a season where they were dead last in sacks, they needed to boost the position. That’s what led them to draft two defensive linemen in this year’s draft.

The first one is Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height. His selection was more to fill the void left by the retired Bryce Huff. They have their pass-rushing specialist on the edge set.

As for the second defensive lineman drafted, they went for the interior with Oklahoma’s Gracen Halton. Taking another defensive tackle after the 49ers drafted two last year is odd, especially with Osa Odighizuwa.

However, it’s not surprising that the 49ers would draft Halton, and it’s because of how “extremely explosive” he is from the snap. That is a trait they value highly and love to add.

49ers love Halton's fit

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“That’s really what you see with him, an extremely explosive player,” John Lynch said at his post-draft press conference. “And I think it goes to, like, you look at everything in the process, most of all the film, but then you look at his testing. He's over 36 inches in the vertical jump, and that translates to the film that you watch.

“Boom, he's off the ball. He's in the opposing team's backfield. That's just who we kind of want to be, and so it really translated well. And so, I don't know where it came from but we're glad he has it, and it fits really well with what we do. We think he's going to be a great addition.”

What the 49ers want with Halton is to be their pass-rushing defensive tackle. Alfred Collins is best suited to run defense and limited action overall. The same can be said for C.J. West.

Halton can slide in next to Odighizuwa from time to time. It’s to give the 49ers a variety of looks when they want to rush the passer. They didn’t have capable pass rushers inside last year.

That’s why they traded for Odighizuwa and why they drafted Halton. Don’t anticipate him playing much, if at all, in obvious rushing situations. He’ll be a pass rush specialist like Height.

But that’s assuming he’s what the 49ers envisioned with him in training camp and the preseason. From their perspective, there isn’t much to be worried about him panning out.

“Plays the style that we like to play. Plays in the opposing offenses’ backfield, attacking style, team captain, really impactful player. And you talk to the people at Oklahoma; they rave about him. We're really surprised he lasted that long and really thrilled to pounce on him when he got there.”