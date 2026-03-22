49ers Post Free Agency Tight End Depth Chart: One Blocker Away

The San Francisco 49ers may make another move or two, but nothing significant should happen between now and the 2026 NFL draft. So, what does the 49ers' current tight end depth chart look like, and could they add to the room?

San Francisco 49ers tight end depth chart

George Kittle

Kittle is still one of the best tight ends when healthy, but when healthy, there will be a huge asterisk heading into the season. Kittle suffered the most injuries of his career last season and will be rehabbing to start the year. The main question at tight end is whether they have the depth to survive life without him and whether they have any pieces who can succeed when he is gone.

Jake Tonges

Tonges was great in replacing Kittle last season, but there will be more attention on him, and now that teams have seen more tape, it will be interesting to see how he responds. For the most part, he can replace his production in the passing game, but he is not nearly the same run blocker, and the run game always declines with Kittle out and Tonges on.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Luke Farrell

Farrell was a disappointment in his first year with the team. He is supposed to be the blocking tight end who can allow Kittle and Tonges to excel in the passing game more, but he is not holding up his end of the bargain. The team has one more year left on his deal, so they will likely look to replace him with a younger blocker or add a veteran to push him after the draft.

Brayden Willis

The 2023 seventh-round pick has stuck around, but mostly on the practice squad. He is more of a move tight end and is not quite strong enough to be a backup to Farrell. This is likely where the team will want to upgrade.

Hayden Rucci

Rucci is a 2024 UDFA that the team signed to a futures contract this winter. He will likely fight to stick on the practice squad.

The San Francisco 49ers must add one tight end

If Kittle is going to miss serious time, they need one more tight end who can potentially get on the field, likely as a blocker because that is where Tonges struggles. If they can draft someone in the late rounds to eventually replace Farrell, that may be the best outcome. Going into the year with that much faith in Farrell would be shortsighted.