49ers Take an Edge Rusher With the 27th Pick in Latest Mock Draft

Free agency is hitting a downward slope now.

That's usually the case once the first week is over. The San Francisco 49ers have done a fine job addressing a few positions of need in free agency.

However, they're still lacking an edge rusher to complement Nick Bosa on the opposite side. Even if they sign someone now, they could still use one for the long term.

The NFL draft is a prime opportunity for the 49ers to address it. That is why, in the latest mock draft from Pro Football Network, they have the 49ers taking Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor with the 27th pick.

Drafting an edge rusher is a fine selection

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"A team firmly in win-now mode, the San Francisco 49ers may enter the draft focused less on long-term projects and more on players who can help immediately," wrote PFSN analyst Alec Elijah. "That mindset could put Akheem Mesidor squarely on their radar. The former Hurricanes defender brings proven production and positional flexibility, traits that could translate quickly to a defense already loaded with talent."

Drafting a defensive lineman that played for the Miami Hurricanes is a sound idea. Practically every player on their defensive front was a monster.

Akheem Mesidor is no exception to that. He tallied 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles this past season with 68 total tackles. He was in on everything. That's the type of player the 49ers could use.

"Mesidor’s biggest strength is his versatility along the defensive front," wrote Elijah. "Throughout his college career, he lined up in several roles, including 3-technique, 5-technique, and even as a stand-up edge rusher in wider alignments. For a new defensive scheme that thrives on pressure and creativity up front, Mesidor’s adaptability could make him a valuable addition as the 49ers continue pushing toward another Super Bowl run."

Mesidor is an excellent scheme fit and has a lot of potential, especially playing opposite Bosa. Even playing alongside Osa Odighizuwa will be great for him.

The one issue with him is that he's a late bloomer. He only flourished this past season, which could be because of all the high-level players he played with.

The 49ers would be banking on him elevating over time so that he's not super reliant on others. Drafting someone in the first round, even if it is late, would be best if that player isn't handcuffed by others.

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