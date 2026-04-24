49ers Mock Draft for Days 2 & 3 of the NFL Draft: Who is the Pick at 33?

The San Francisco 49ers went the entire first round and did not make a single selection. It makes for a more Friday, as they went from one pick in Rounds 2 and 3, to three of them. So, what does an updated projected mock draft look like now that the team has more picks?

Updated San Francisco 49ers mock draft

33 Chase Bistontis, LG, Texas A&M

Bistontis is their best bet at pick 33. He is the safest prospect, and while his ceiling can only get so high at left guard, he does have one of the highest ceilings left in the draft as well. Bisontis could have easily been their best player on the board at pick 27, but once Keylan Rutledge was selected, they knew that guard was unlikely to go the rest of the way because Houston needed that position the most. So, they traded back, added picks, and now can take the guy that they wanted anyway.

58 Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Bernard is a great fit for the Kyle Shanahan, and if the team was interested in KC Concepcion before trading down, this might be the best consolation prize. Bernard is quick, shifty, and can get open in tight spaces, which seems to be what San Francisco values.

90 Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan

The added pick allows them to draft a third receiver with their second round pick and still address a position of need here in round 3. Barham is the perfect fit for Raheem Morris; the question with him was always whether 58 was a reach. At pick 90, this is a perfect value, and it could be why they traded back to make it happen.

127 Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

San Francisco is always going to want to invest in the trenches, and McClellan is a great fit to add depth along the interior.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

133 VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Payne can start in the dime role and compete with Ji’Ayir Brown to get on the field as a rookie, which is excellent in round 4.

139 Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

Klein is a blocking tight end with athletic upside to bring more in the passing game than he did at Michigan. This is an upgrade from Luke Farrell with George Kittle's high-end upside.

179 Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy

Heidenreich played wide receiver at Navy but projects to running back in the NFL. Adding a round 5 pick makes him a perfect Kyle Shanahan investment.