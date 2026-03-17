49ers TE George Kittle Reveals He Played Through Injury Last Season
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The San Francisco 49ers’ 2025 season will be remembered for injuries on both sides of the ball.
It was a never-ending revolving door, and one player who was affected for much of the season was tight end George Kittle.
Kittle’s season began with a hamstring injury in Week 1, causing him to miss multiple games, marking the most significant injury setback of his career up to that point.
But he's now revealed he played through injuries later in the season.
George Kittle reveals he played despite being injured for multiple games
Kittle has now revealed on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast that he played multiple games with two torn ligaments.
He said he picked up the injury in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts and went on to play through it against the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, while also seeing limited involvement against the Philadelphia Eagles before suffering an Achilles injury, which was the most serious of his career.
“My biggest thing on what I thought it was, when I played the Colts, I tore two ligaments in my ankle and then I hurt it again because I kept playing on it. I was very lopsided," he revealed.
"I was compensating really bad. So, I think that was a big part of it too because I was compensating for it the past 3 weeks on one ankle. All the weight was on my right side so I was basically running with all the weight on my right side. That would be my best guess.”
It has to be admired that Kittle was willing to play through injury during a crucial stretch of the season. However, the 49ers had already secured a playoff spot by that point after the Detroit Lions lost, meaning there was less pressure to rush him back.
Admittedly, while the No. 1 seed was still in play, it was a significant risk. Considering the 49ers had already been without Kittle for much of the first half of the season, pushing him to play through injury ultimately proved costly given the Achilles injury that followed.
Kittle continues to give plenty of reasons why he is a 49ers legend. His dedication, his love for the game, and his commitment to the team are why he deserves to spend his entire career with the franchise. Even if that same mentality has ultimately led to a significant setback.
Kudos, Kittle.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal